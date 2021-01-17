MASSENA — Schools may be in flux with some students learning in person and others learning remotely, but the Massena Central High School Student Council is trying to unite all students, no matter where they’re learning.
That was the word from senior Delany Durant, who was sworn in Thursday night as the student representative on the Massena Central School Board of Education.
“We are mainly trying to get more student engagement in the school because it’s really divided right now because no one gets to see anyone,” Ms. Durant said.
To that end, she said they’ve created an Instagram page to keep the lines of communication open.
“We tried to do like a virtual pep week and that went OK,” she said.
The Instagram page also highlights seniors and their college plans.
“We just try to get activity from the students on it,” Ms. Durant said. “Depending on if the school opens back up, we’re also working on getting more students back to school.”
She said another Student Council initiative is tutoring, which would be done through Zoom using the Google Classroom that’s been set up for the Student Council.
“We were going to see if any IB (International Baccalaureate) students wanted to help be tutors because they have the most experience in the subjects and they could use it for volunteer hours,” Ms. Durant said.
“We have some tutoring going on with our college students. Maybe there could be some connection there, too,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
During the Zoom meeting, he introduced Ms. Durant to the school board members.
“She’s very much a leader among her peers. She’s involved in band, she’s involved in sports — softball, volleyball, captain of the volleyball team, captain of the rifle team,” Mr. Brady said.
In addition, he said, Ms. Durant is treasurer for the Student Council and is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
“She’s going to do the Seal of Biliteracy this year. We started that program last year. She’s going to be in front of that panel showing what she can do with Spanish,” Mr. Brady said.
The New York State Seal of Biliteracy recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in one or more languages in addition to English.
Ms. Durant has been awarded the Augsbury/North Country Scholarship at St. Lawrence University and plans to study for a career in law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.