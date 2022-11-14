Massena modified indoor track returns

The Massena Central School Board of Education has agreed to reinstate modified indoor track and field for junior high students beginning in the 2022-23 winter season at the request of Athletic Director Gavin M. Regan. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A program that was previously cut is back on the Massena Central School District’s sports calendar.

The district’s board of education has agreed to reinstate modified indoor track and field for junior high students beginning in the 2022-23 winter season at the request of Athletic Director Gavin M. Regan.

