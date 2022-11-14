MASSENA — A program that was previously cut is back on the Massena Central School District’s sports calendar.
The district’s board of education has agreed to reinstate modified indoor track and field for junior high students beginning in the 2022-23 winter season at the request of Athletic Director Gavin M. Regan.
“This would be the last piece to restoring the track program to the pre-2010-11 levels when we had modified levels with indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, and cross country programs,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said. “In 2018, we moved modified indoor track to spring outdoor track. In 2019, the board agreed to restore the fall cross country program. With this proposal, we would have modified-level running opportunities in all three sports seasons.”
Mr. Regan said it would be an addition to the winter sports already offered by the district.
“What we’re looking to do is reinstate modified boys and girls indoor track. We’ve had a number of people ask to do that. I think it’s a great thing because if you look at what we offer in the wintertime (for junior high students), we offer boys and girls modified basketball and wrestling. Those are the two options that we have in this school for our athletes,” he said.
He said modified indoor track and field had been in the budget in the past.
“We’ve had people ask about it, and I think it’s just a natural progression to bring it back,” Mr. Regan said.
He said they had checked with some athletes to gauge their interest. He said the previous modified indoor track and field program typically had 15 to 20 students participating.
“I told them what we’re going to do is online registration. We opened up the online registration just to see if there’s interest around it. As of today, we’ve already had 15 athletes say they want to participate, which is great numbers,” he said.
Mr. Regan said the sport would not be very costly for the district.
“We would have our coach be a volunteer this year just to make sure we sustain the program like we did with modified girls lacrosse and other sports to do that, and make sure the interest is there. Then, next year we would make that into our budget. Our biggest costs obviously next year would be in the contract for the salary. Right now, that’s roughly around $2,800,” he said.
He said uniforms would not be an issue this year because they’ll be able to use the same uniforms that were purchased for modified cross country.
“But, going forward, we would want to put money into that program for uniforms. We would run about $1,000 for a really good set of uniforms, depending on the number of athletes,” Mr. Regan said.
There would also be a cost for officials, which he said would be around $500 since that cost would be shared between participating districts.
Busing to Canton and Potsdam, where the meets would be held, would also need to be considered, which he said would be about $800.
“So, we’re looking for a program that would be about $5,100, and that’s encompassing a salary of $2,800 going forward,” Mr. Regan said. “I would think that would be very manageable for us, especially when we’re looking at 15 athletes that showed interest already.”
Section 10 school districts that currently offer modified indoor track and field include Canton, Franklin Academy, Gouverneur, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Salmon River and Tupper Lake.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.