MASSENA — Five individuals will be interviewed by the Massena Central School Board of Education for the district’s upcoming superintendent vacancy.
They’re hoping to find one who will replace Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who has announced his intention to retire from the district at the end of this school year.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said 12 individuals applied for the position, but two did not complete the entire application process.
“So, they were not given any consideration,” he said.
Ten names were brought to the school board by Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, who was retained by the board for the search. Mr. Pole had screened the applications prior to presenting them to the school board.
From the 10 that were presented to board members on Wednesday, they selected five for the initial school board interview, which will be held May 9, 10 and 11.
“From that list, he went through in detail all of the results of his screening and we ended up settling on five first-round interviews,” Mr. Haggett said. “We’re right on target after reviewing all of the candidates that we received responses from last night. Alan went through as much detail as was necessary for all of them.”
He said it was “a great number compared to what we had last time.”
The search had been reopened after nine initial applications were received, with five of the nine completing the application process. Of the five who completed the application process, board members felt two of them were qualified to be considered for the position. But, they opted instead to reopen the search in an effort to draw more applicants, and increased the annual salary range to between $170,000 to $190,000.
This time around, Mr. Haggett said he believes they have viable candidates for the initial interview the second week of May.
Stakeholder groups will have an opportunity to interview the finalists on May 22, 23 and 24.
“We’re hoping to choose three of the five to bring back for the second and final round of interviews. Each of those would be a full day, run them through the wringer-kind of a thing with all of the stakeholder committee groups, and a final interview with the board,” he said. “I’m almost 100% confident that we’re going to get our next superintendent from this search. There were some excellent candidates.”
He said they hope to tender an offer to the successful candidate the last week of May. After negotiating a contract and if the person accepts the position, the board of education would make the official appointment during its June meeting. The proposed starting date is mid-August.
Mr. Brady had intended to retire on June 30, when his contract expires, but will stay on until the new superintendent is on board. He will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
“When he announced his retirement, his intent was to retire on June 30. But, because the first superintendent search did not go well, we ended up with sort of the revised search. He has since agreed to stay on through the first part of August anyway,” Mr. Haggett said.
