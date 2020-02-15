MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project is on schedule to receive bids from contractors at the end of March, but the district will have to watch some of its dollars at the elementary schools.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said that, although the district is saving millions of dollars for other parts of the project by not having as much roof work done at the high school and junior high, extensive site work at the elementary schools is running up against the maximum cost allowances for each building.
That means some of the site work previously identified in the base scope of the project could need to be bid as an alternate. Otherwise, the district would run the risk of exceeding its maximum cost allowances, and some work might not be aidable.
“We know there probably will be at a couple of the elementary schools,” said Rob Gray from C&S Companies, the construction management firm that’s working with the district on the project.
Mr. Gray told Board of Education members Thursday that they would need to pick and choose certain elements that would “get the most bang for your buck” to include in the project.
“Right now, we’re working on a few of those. We should have those available and fine-tuned in a couple of days,” he said.
Otherwise, he said, the project was on track. Phase one of the project is at the state Education Department for approval and is being reviewed by a third party, which should expedite the process, he said.
“There was a time when SED was slow,” Mr. Gray said. “We’re hoping we can get two or three weeks. If all goes well and if everything works out the way we all want it to, we should be out on the street in early March (for bids).”
Receiving bids by the end of March would allow them to get quotes from contractors who were preparing for their construction season.
“If the timeline works out, the board would be approving bids at its April meeting,” Mr. Brady said.
“I would think we should be able to do that at the April meeting. It shouldn’t take long to qualify them. We know a lot of the major players that are going to be bidding on the job. There’s a lot of interest,” Mr. Gray said.
Board member Kevin Perretta suggested the district may want to call a special meeting so it could hire the contractors before they were offered other work.
“I would say 75 percent of the time it’s a special meeting. It only takes 15 minutes,” Mr. Gray said.
Phase one, which would begin this summer, includes approximately $29 million in site work, such as parking lots, sidewalks and playground and roof replacement at the three elementary schools. Because the roofs at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School are under warranty, there will only be select work to address problem areas. Phase one will also include asbestos abatement.
As a high needs district, the project will receive 96 percent in state aid, and $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share. Voters approved the project, 346-41, during a December vote.
