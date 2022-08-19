MASSENA — The co-chair of the Massena Central School District’s Safety Team says improvements made during the current $49.6 million capital project are having a positive impact on safety within the district.
“The capital improvement project has satisfied a lot of safety concerns, long-standing safety concerns,” said Duane L. Richards Jr., who co-chairs the team with R. Shane Halladay.
The improvements include the replacement of doors and locks that now allow teachers to press a button inside their classroom in case of an emergency.
When practicing lockdown drills, Mr. Richards said teachers previously had to make sure they had their key ready before walking over and locking their door, while getting students where they needed to be.
“Now it’s as simple as close the door,” and it’s locked, he said.
The capital project also includes the placement of blue strobe lights outside so if students are outside, such as on the John Story Trail, they’ll know if a lockdown is taking place inside the school and not to return to the building.
With improvements in clocks and the public address system, teachers or principals can call a lockdown anywhere in the school.
“The telephone turns into a PA system,” Mr. Richards said. “The clocks also have digital displays and messages.”
There’s also an increase in the number of cameras and panic buttons, and outside speakers have been added at buildings.
“So, if we do call a lockdown and somebody’s out on the playground, they know they can hear the lockdown and then there’s the procedure that they follow,” he said.
Another addition to the safety features are invisible trip wires at entrances to the buildings. The trip wire will set off a camera and send a message that there’s an intruder in the building after hours.
Mr. Richards said the safety team has reviewed and updated the safety plan and submitted it to the board of education. A required public hearing was held on Thursday, and the plan must be posted on the district website for 30 days for public comment. The board of education will be asked to approve the plan during its Sept. 22 meeting, and the plan will be uploaded to the state Education Department by Oct. 1.
“It’s a yearly process that goes into the district safety plan,” he said.
But, Mr. Richards said, the work of the team will be far from over.
The team includes Mr. Richards, Mr. Halladay, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, Principals Alan C. Oliver, Nicole Terminelli, Amy Hornung and Kendra Quinlan, Transportation Director Darrin Jock, junior high Dean of Students Richard Norris, Technology Director Michael Allen, school board member Robert LeBlanc, Police Activities League Director Jodele Hammock, Michael Macaulay representing the New York State Police, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and parents, counselor Danielle Brown, Aaron Hardy from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Christine Curran-Paller from the Massena Confederated School Employees Association, and Kristopher Covell from the Massena Federation of Teachers.
Their upcoming agenda includes a number of items. Among them is an amendment to Education Law that would require schools to consider installation of silent panic alarm systems in any school when reviewing and amending districtwide safety plans and building-level emergency response plans.
But, for now, Mr. Richards said the plan that was submitted to the board of education for its review and ultimate approval has not changed from last year, except for the names of individuals comprising the team.
“We spent a considerable amount of time updating the plan as far as there’s a considerable number of names that have changed and positions,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.