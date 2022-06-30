Massena Central School class leaders
MASSENA — The 2022 class leaders at Massena Central School are Elizabeth Cichetti, valedictorian; and Madeline Tusa, salutatorian.
Elizabeth Cichetti
Miss Cichetti, daughter of Neil J. and Joanne W. Cichetti, has a grade point average of 100.97 in the International Baccalaureate Full Diploma Program.
In addition to academics, she has been a member of Interact Club, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society and orchestra.
Miss Cichetti will attend the Questrom School of Business, Boston (Mass.) University.
Madeline Tusa
Miss Tusa, daughter of April Charleson and Daniel Tusa, has a grade point average of 100.77 as a full International Baccalaureate student.
In addition to academics, she served as captain of the girls’ varsity soccer team and attended states in both soccer and softball. She was featured in eight musical productions, most recently as Sharpay in “High School Musical.” She was also a member of Interact Club, Project Raiders, National Honor Society, where she served as president, Achoired Pitches and Harmonettes, serves as president of the musical theater club.
Among awards received are a Thespian Award, Chip Lamson Award and captain and winner of the Section 10 All-Northern Award in varsity soccer.
Miss Tusa will major in computer engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
