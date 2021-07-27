MASSENA — Because of COVID-19, the Massena Central School Class of 2020 missed out on a prom last year, but members are getting the opportunity to attend one this year.
A “Do-Over Senior Prom” for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for Thursday at the Massena Moose Lodge, 4 Ames St.
Decorating will be from 1 to 6:30 p.m., the prom runs from 7 to 10 p.m., and take-down will be that night.
“Our Class of 2020 lost out on pretty much all of our senior stuff, including our prom,” organizer Brenna Strickland said. “So we’re putting together a 2020 prom just for our class so we can kind of take back part of our senior year, even if it is a little bit late.”
A Facebook event page was set up, and Ms. Strickland has been inviting fellow class members who she could find on Facebook. Other class members are sharing the event on their Facebook pages.
“So we’ve kind of been doing invitations that way. But if you’re Class of 2020 and you’re from Massena, you’re more than welcome to attend,” she said.
Ms. Strickland said she has her prom dress, hair appointment and photographer ready, as do some of her friends. But, although proms are a formal affair, all of that isn’t necessary for those who plan to attend.
“I know a lot of people don’t have money to get good clothes,” she said.
Attendees aren’t required to wear masks, but she said they should if they’re not vaccinated. They’ve also limited the event to the Class of 2020 to provide social distancing.
While a definite cost hasn’t been set, she said it might be $5 or $10 per person. All the money collected will be given to the Moose Lodge as a thank you for allowing them to have the event there. Premo’s Pizza and Subs has donated pizzas for the event.
The Class of 2020 lost a lot during their senior year — spring musical, concerts, trips, senior picnic, full class graduation and prom. But now they can at least get their senior prom back to once again gather and share fun and memories with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.