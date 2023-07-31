MASSENA — A Massena Central School District climate survey was expanded to include parents and questions about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for the first time this year.
Students and staff also took part in the survey, which was provided by PLC Associates and was administered in April.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the survey is a common instrument used by districts around the north country since 2018. The results were color-coded, with red being a risk factor, green being and asset, and yellow indicates areas for improvement.
“You take a look at the asset factors and risk factors compared to what the students reported in comparison to the staff and parents,” he said.
For example, Brady said, one of the top assets for the staff was students are welcomed back into the classroom after being disciplined.
“That’s number five. Number 16, teachers show students that they believe in them. Number 17, teachers show care and concern for students. Number 20, students have adults that they trust who they can go to if they’re having trouble. That was also one that was on the student list. And then the diversity question, number 73, our school believes in and supports diversity,” he said. “Those were the top five asset factors for the staff.”
Brady also reviewed the top five for the students.
“Our school leaders are positive and upbeat, setting a tone for the school. That’s number 11 for the students. I mentioned number 20 already. They had number 22 as a top five, which is school leaders continually walk around and are often seen in our schools. That was also one the parents cited as a top five. They also cited diversity question 73, which was our school believes in and supports diversity, as the staff did, and diversity question 80, which says students have access to advanced or special programs. Parents also cited that as a top one as well,” he said.
He had already listed two of the top five for parents when reviewing the staff and student responses. Rounding those out for parents were 24 and 25, which were school events and activities are provided so that families stay involved, and families, teachers and students discuss important matters when they meet. Also in the top five was number 82, student absenteeism is not greater for any one group of students.
Brady also addressed the risk factors.
“For the staff, it was number six, this school helps students learn how to solve problems among themselves. That was also the parents,” he said.
In teacher responses, he said the highest risk factor was number 10, students in our schools take responsibility for their actions.
“That was actually on all three, parents, students and staff,” he said.
Also on all three surveys as a risk factor was number 21, student behavior does not interrupt the learning time.
Staff also cited number 23, families and school work together in positive ways, and diversity question two, student absenteeism is not greater for any one group of students.
“So, the teachers are saying it is greater for any group of students. You’ll notice that was something that the parents didn’t think was an issue with the staff,” Brady said.
For students, he said one of the top risk factors was students and staff treat each other with respect. For parents, the top five included the school helps students learn how to make things better when they do something wrong.
He said the results have been broken out by schools and, as a next step, they’ll be used to set goals for the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.