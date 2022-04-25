MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will be adding an elementary summer school program this year along with its regular junior high and high school offerings.
“The goal is to create and implement an elementary summer school that engages students in hands-on, project-based learning activities while learning and connecting foundational skill. This project-based approach will also be used at the junior high school,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
Student Support Services Director Danielle J. Chapman said the elementary effort would be called the Summer Raider Academy and would focus on two things — student academic needs, while also offering fun, engaging, project-based activities.
Ms. Chapman said she’ll be meeting with teachers to analyze student data to determine where students stand academically. Once they determine their standing, teachers in grades kindergarten through three will meet to “create these activities that bring about the needs that the students have so they can be doing centers and fun activities, but also learning those things that they need for the next step school year.”
Teachers in grades four through six will be meeting with a retired project-based learning presenter to come up with a project for the summer which will contain all of the standards that students need for the next grade level.
“Our learning will certainly be focused on building that student belonging in elementary school. They do not have to be there, but we want them to be there. So, we really need to make sure that the environment is a positive, fun, engaging environment, and we will be making sure to do that,” Ms. Chapman said.
The instructional focus will be on reading, writing, math and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Clarkson mentors will be coming to do a one-week math camp with the teachers and with students in grades four through six, she said.
They’ll be focusing on students with the highest needs.
“We want to expose them to the priority standards that they need for the next grade level,” she said.
Summer Raider Academy will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, July 5 to 29 at Jefferson Elementary School.
“We know that we have kids that come to school earlier than 8:30. They’ll be able to sit and have breakfast then and we will have the teacher assistants there,” Ms. Chapman said.
J.W. Leary Junior High School Principal Amanda J. Zullo said they’ll be using Edmentum, an online learning program for some of the studies, as well as project-based learning.
“At this point I do have our professional learning communities of teachers going through and looking through the courses children have done in previous years. They’re identifying the standards that have been prioritized and making sure that the standards within the summer school course are aligned to the prioritized standards being taught within the content areas. They’re also identifying various aspects of the standards that would lend themselves more naturally to potential projects,” she said.
Ms. Zullo said most junior high students who attend summer school are enrolled in more than one course.
“We’ve been prioritizing in the order of math, ELA (English language arts), modern language, science and then social studies. The project-based learning piece would allow us to take a little bit of an interdisciplinary approach in the event that a child could only take three or two of the courses. They would still be getting some of the content that’s needed for them,” she said.
She said more than 160 students attended last year’s summer school, and they took 386 courses. They’re anticipating based on projections from previous years that they’ll have about 50 to 60 students per grade this summer.
This year’s sessions will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 5 to 22.
Stephanie L. Allen, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessments, said high school summer school will continue to use an online model that they’ve had in place for the past three years. The students will be located in the 800 wing at the high school.
“We have had success with that in that there is just a little bit of a different carrot at the end. They need to pass that Regents, they need to graduate in August, perhaps they want to take an enrichment course. All of those things are at a higher level and have a little bit more stake to them, so our students are more engaged into the Edmentum than perhaps our younger youth,” she said.
Ms. Allen said the passing rate has continued to increase.
“They’re figuring it out. Our students are getting more used to taking their courses online and figuring out how to do this on an online forum. So, we believe that is now at a tipping point. We now have a program in place and can move forward,” she said.
Summer school for high school students will run from July 25 to Aug. 26, starting at 9 a.m. and running until noon. She said they’re estimating 150 to 165 students will be attending.
