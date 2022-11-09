MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has taken a number of initiatives to address student performance on the recent state assessments.
Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said some of those initiatives were put into place when the district received the results of the 2021-22 assessments.
“We talked together as a staff and have already really brainstormed next steps,” Ms. Charleson told board of education members.
The highest performance was in grade six English language arts, where 70% of the students who took the assessment were considered proficient. The lowest performance was in grade eight math, where 14% of the students who took the assessment were considered proficient.
Of the grades three, four and five students who took the ELA assessment, 46% were considered proficient at each grade level, while 42% were considered proficient at grade seven, and 34% were considered proficient at grade eight.
On the math side, 59% of grade three students, 49% of grade four students, 34% of grade five students, 55% of grade six students and 26% of grade seven students were considered proficient on the most recent assessments.
The district had a half-day of staff development on Oct. 31 and began some of its work with staff in grades three through eight.
“We talked about our district data and now we’re going a step further and looking at our building data. That will allow them to really look at standards and really look at tweaking our curriculum and their instruction,” Ms. Charleson said.
She said the staff development session gave them time to meet together, something teachers had been asking for.
“That really was the big ask from our staff is just to have time to collaborate and look at curriculum instruction together,” she said. “We’ll be identifying standards that were tested the most in the last few years, and then we’ll be looking at how did we perform on those standards. So, if we have a standard that is tested a lot and we did poorly, we want to look at our curriculum and say, ‘How can we supplement that so that we make sure we’re hitting that standard a little bit stronger,’ which in turn hopefully will increase tests scores.”
Another area of focus is attendance, which can impact a student’s learning, Ms. Charleson said.
“Attendance issue initiatives are happening. We’re looking to decrease the chronic absenteeism, which is described as just 10% or more days missed,” she said.
The district is also “in full swing” with its Response to Intervention initiative. That’s headed by Danielle J. Chapman, the district’s director of student support services, who has been working with math and ELA staff and building principals to analyze data that will assist them in responding to students who need academic intervention.
In addition, the district implemented the “Raider Academy,” an after-school program for grades one through eight, and summer school is held for students in grades kindergarten through eight.
The district’s grade five team has also been working with Jennifer Hathaway, a science teacher from Malone who also does statewide science professional development.
“She’s going to start working with our grade eight team as well. Then, in the spring we’ve got some time with her for grades K through four as well,” Ms. Charleson said.
Board member Robert M. LeBlanc asked what the focus was for eighth grade performance, where the numbers were the weakest.
“When I met with the junior high, I posed that question and I said, ‘You know this is the slide that I’m going to show at the board meeting and I’m sure that question is going to come up and tell me what you think.’ We heard lots of conversations about attendance and about behaviors in general from the junior high. So, they’re really hoping (to address the deficiencies) by getting kids in the door and engaging them and building those relationships and also just having a concrete behavior plan in place. They’re really looking at student behaviors and making the environment as a whole a safer environment for learning,” Ms. Charleson said.
“I think they would have loved to see different numbers. But, those are the numbers that we have. So, we’re going to keep meeting and kind of keep digging into our standards and see what we can find,” she said.
