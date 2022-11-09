Headery

The Massena Central School District has taken a number of initiatives to address student performance on the recent state assessments. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has taken a number of initiatives to address student performance on the recent state assessments.

Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said some of those initiatives were put into place when the district received the results of the 2021-22 assessments.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.