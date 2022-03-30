MASSENA — It’s that time of year. Winter is over and school districts are starting to count their remaining emergency days, also known as snow days.
Under the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar, districts had six emergency days to use in addition to the regular 180 days of classes. Those that weren’t used for emergencies could then be applied to the remainder of the school calendar.
Last year, the Massena Central School District used the remaining days to extend spring break and the Memorial Day weekend.
“Each year, the regional school calendar contains emergency days which are generally used for inclement weather,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said. “When these days are unused, the district has traditionally assigned them as days off during spring break, or Memorial Day weekend depending on the circumstances.”
But, it’s a different story this year.
“This has been an unusual winter with ice and snow. This year, we had six emergency days scheduled and so far we used five of them for weather-related issues,” he said. “We have one day left and we save that for the very last day of school because our elementary students are not in session on the 24th of June. Because they’re not in session, we have to use that as a give-back day. The high school is different because it’s considered part of the Regents schedule, and Regents Days are part of the 180 days. So, we don’t have days to give back during those sunnier times.”
That means students and faculty won’t see any extension to this year’s spring break, which is scheduled for April 15 to 22, or Memorial Day weekend, which is scheduled for May 28 to 30.
It’s a different situation at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
“Each year when the school calendar is developed, we make sure to include some extra days in case we have to close for inclement weather,” Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said. “For this current 2021-22 school year, our calendar was created with 186 days. However, there are only 180 days in a school year. That left us with six snow days. This year, we’ve used three snow days, so we have three extra days in the calendar.”
He said, if the district doesn’t use any more emergency days, those extra days will be used May 27, May 31 and June 24.
“If we must use an actual snow day in the next month or so, then May 31 will return to a normal school day,” he said. “If we need to use a second snow day, then May 27 will return to a normal school day.”
