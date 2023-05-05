MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is applying for a program that, if approved and economically feasible, would provide free meals for all students.
The newly-adopted state budget provides $134 million of state funds to incentivize qualifying low-income public and non-public schools to participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, allowing all students in those schools to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the state will reimburse schools that receive federal reimbursement for meals the difference between the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a paid meal, as well “the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year, provided that the total reimbursement rate for each meal served shall equal the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year.”
In other words, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members, the state funding will “supplement the difference for school meals for those schools who are eligible and are involved with the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.”
“Our district currently is eligible for CEP. Our director of food services is working on the application. This is when the application is generally done for the upcoming year, and we will be coming back to the board with a decision on whether we will go for the CEP, which would provide free meals to all students,” he said. “There will be a cost to the district, and that’s where this supplemental money is supposed to come in. We’re going to receive more information on these regulations to see how that money can be used, but that is a good step in the right direction to have this money to support schools that are in the CEP.”
The district had reviewed its eligibility data in 2015, 2017 and 2020 to see if they qualified for CEP and if it would be financially feasible to participate in the program. Their initial review showed that they were not eligible or it was too cost prohibitive. The district would have been required to spend more than $100,000 per year to participate.
“At this time, to qualify for CEP, a district must have an Identified Student Percentage (ISP) of at least 40%. The ISP is not your total poverty, but rather a subsection of your total poverty. It includes SNAP recipients, Medicaid recipients identified through the Direct Certification Matching Process (DCMP), homeless, migrant, runaways and foster children. It excludes children who qualify based on an income application,” said Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
He said there was a push at the federal level to change the percentage to 25%.
“It is still in the comment stage, and I would encourage a positive comment to be made by each district,” Mr. Frego said.
He said applications are nearly ready to go for each district in the BOCES Central School Food Management Cooperative Service agreement who have a 40% or higher Identified Student Percentage.
They include St. Lawrence (54.51%), Hammond (55.56%), Morristown (52.65%), Norwood-Norfolk (50.80%), Hermon-DeKalb (51.52%), Edwards-Knox (48.8%, CEP certified), Gouverneur (52.7%, CEP certified), Clifton Fine (57%, CEP certified), Lyme (49.86%, CEP certified), and Watertown 60%, CEP certified).
“At this time there are still many unknowns, and we are waiting patiently for NYSED to communicate how the process is going to flow, but we are ready for our schools that will qualify,” Mr. Frego said.
