MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is applying for a program that, if approved and economically feasible, would provide free meals for all students.

The newly-adopted state budget provides $134 million of state funds to incentivize qualifying low-income public and non-public schools to participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, allowing all students in those schools to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income.

