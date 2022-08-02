Massena appoints 2 new principals

Nicole A. Terminelli has been named the new principal at Madison Elementary School in Massena. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will start the 2022-23 school year with two new principals in place.

During a special meeting on Monday, the district’s board of education appointed Jefferson Elementary School sixth grade teacher Nicole A. Terminelli as Madison Elementary School principal. She replaces William Jaggers, who was appointed as a high school science teacher.

