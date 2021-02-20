MASSENA — As one capital outlay project gets set to wrap up in the Massena Central School District, architects are starting to focus on the next project.
The district has been in the midst of a two-phase $100,000 project at the transportation facility shared by the district and village of Massena.
Work that was done for the initial portion of the project last August was to address the infrastructure. Contractors replaced the under structure of the fuel island and installed temporary tanks to provide fuel for vehicles that belong to the school district and village.
The second phase of the project is to replace two fuel dispensers at the facility. Work was scheduled to be done during this week’s break, but had to be pushed back after the contractor was unable to get the items needed to finish the project. The work is being done by Environment and Fueling Systems from Troy, who had the low bid of $99,650.
“Unfortunately, we could not get the dispensers in time from the manufacturer. They’re seeing COVID delays along with a lot of the other manufacturing companies that we’ve been working with,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told Board of Education members. “The good news is we still have plenty of opportunity still to get that done because we we’re ahead of the curve as far as the schedule. This work really doesn’t have to be completed until June, so now we’re targeting your April break for that work.”
Mr. Bernhauer said it was a “10-day window of construction” to complete the project.
“So we’re ready to go for that next opportunity,” he said.
He said they’ve also started planning for the next capital outlay project.
“That will actually be a telephone system improvement and upgrades. We have all the technical details and we’re ready to jump into the design boards for that,” Mr. Bernhauer said. “This is the main head system that’s getting upgraded with some server components. A lot of internal equipment is already in place.”
Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget.
Board of education members budget $100,000 each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project.
The $100,000 that’s allotted for the work must be used within the project’s fiscal year. The project is also eligible for aid.
“That will be part of the upcoming budget vote. So we’ll prepare the documents, but we really can’t go out to bid for that particular piece until this May’s budget vote has passed,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Previously, district officials used capital outlay project funding to replace four exit corridor doors and six courtyard doors at Massena Central High School.
It was also used to address the removal of asbestos tiling at J.W. Leary Junior High School over a two-year period, and to address work identified by the district’s Facilities Committee in the Central Administration Building.
