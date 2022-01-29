MASSENA — As the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project continues, district officials are waiting for state Education Department approval on a separate capital outlay project that will be done simultaneously with phase three of the capital project.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told board of education members that the firm is waiting for the technical review from the state Education Department before moving on. He said IBI is working with SED to expedite the approval process for the work. Phase three begins this summer and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
This year’s work will include district-wide upgrades of the telephone system. The work is a cooperative purchase through a General Services Administration contract.
The most recent capital outlay project involved work at the Shared Transportation Facility. Previously, district officials used capital outlay project funding to replace four exit corridor doors and six courtyard doors at Massena Central High School. It was also used to address the removal of asbestos tiling at J.W. Leary Junior High School over a two-year period, and to address work identified by the district’s Facilities Committee in the Central Administration Building.
Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget. Board of education members budget $100,000 each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project. The $100,000 that’s allotted for the work must be used within the project’s fiscal year. The project is also eligible for aid.
Mr. Bernhauer said that, as IBI awaits SED approval, the firm is looking ahead at potential future projects, including an upgrade of the energy management system, exterior door replacement and flooring replacement.
The next capital outlay project will be included in the district’s 2022-23 budget that’s presented to voters in May, and Mr. Bernhauer said, with voter approval, planning for the project can begin.
