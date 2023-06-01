MASSENA — Bids for the Massena Central School District’s latest capital outlay project have come in within budget.
Core Climate Systems, LLC from Malone was the low bidder for the work.
“We did open bids, and our low bidder is Core Climate with a bid of $83,218, which puts it right into our budget where we would like to see it,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told board of education members. “We felt very fortunate that we did get our low bidder as Core Climate, who is the district’s current maintenance vendor for those control systems.”
Board members awarded the bid during a special meeting after the district’s attorney finalized the resolution they were asked to approve.
The capital outlay project for 2022-23 is to upgrade the district’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) digital control systems at Massena Central High School to be consistent district-wide. Mr. Bernhauer said that work is related to other work being done as part of the current $49.6 million capital project.
“This work is for the control systems at the high school. That will dovetail it into the energy management system that is now district-wide after our capital improvement project,” he said.
Mr. Bernhauer said the contractor was ready to get started on the work.
“They’re looking at a two- to three-week turnaround time. So, that fits right within our schedule as well,” he said.
Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget. Board of education members budget $100,000 in the school budget each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project.
The $100,000 that’s allotted for the work must be used within the project’s fiscal year. The project is also eligible for aid.
The IBI Group is also overseeing the district’s current capital project, as well as other capital outlay work.
