Massena’s school mascot name to be Raiders only

The Massena Red Raiders will become the Massena Raiders under an agreement between the Massena Central School District and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. Provided photo

MASSENA — Goodbye, Massena Red Raiders. Hello, Massena Raiders.

That’s the agreement worked out between the Massena Central School District and St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to comply with a state Education Department directive to remove all mascots and team names that refer to Indigenous people, unless there was an agreement in writing between the tribal nation and public school.

