MASSENA — Family visits to parents of students entering kindergarten and seventh grade are underway in the Massena Central School District as part of the Community Schools initiative.
“Teachers are actually heading out on their visits around now. NYSUT (New York State United Teachers) was nice enough to help us out with funding for home visits. We actually did them in the spring this year, too,” Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said.
She said they took a break on the visits “because everybody needed a break from last year,” but are ready to start again.
“Incoming kindergarten families and incoming seventh-grade families may receive a call from their child’s teacher” to set up a visit, Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
The visits aren’t mandatory, but they’ll give parents an opportunity to learn about what the students can expect as they enter a new school.
It’s also an opportunity for teachers to learn about family’s needs.
“It seems like there’s more need every year, I think, especially last year. There were a lot of mental health resources that were needed for the kids and the parents, for the families,” she said.
They were also able to link families up with services they needed, she said.
One of Ms. Colarusso-Martin’s concerns this year is stable housing. The state currently has a moratorium on evictions until Aug. 31 for tenants who have endured COVID-related hardship. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo first announced the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in March 2020 to make sure no tenant was evicted during the height of the pandemic.
“I’m a little bit worried about what we’re going to see if people start getting evicted,” she said. “Massena Housing is amazing about getting people in as quickly as possible. But if all the people that haven’t paid rent start getting eviction notices, I don’t know what we’re going to do or how we’re going to handle it.”
Meal needs are being addressed by school districts, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would continue reimbursing schools and childcare centers for free meals to all students regardless of their income through the 2021-22 school year.
“Thanks to the federal government we’ll be able to offer free breakfast and lunches to all kids next year,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said. “We’re still doing free bag lunches on Mondays.”
Students attending the Massena Recreation Department and Police Activities League of Massena summer recreation programs are offered free breakfasts and lunches this summer. Those are open to children through age 18.
“They can just come to the high school,” she said.
The district has also partnered with The Salvation Army in Massena to implement a food pantry at J.W. Leary Junior High School. The Salvation Army donates items for the pantry, as well as one at the high school.
“If we need something they’ll try to make it happen. So they’re good partners,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said. “We appreciate that a lot.”
Once school begins, they also hope to offer a healthy after-school snack program at the different schools.
“Kids can get like a ham and cheese sandwich, orange and milk after school for free,” she said.
Once the school year starts, she said they hope to offer two hours of Saturday swimming for families in the fall at the high school pool.
“We’re working with Massena Rec to do that. We actually had plans to get it rolling last fall,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said, but COVID-19 derailed those plans.
“It will be something for parents with younger kids to do. Parents are really looking for stuff for their kids to do,” she said. “We got that message during parent cafes in the spring. They were like, ‘We want to know what we can do with our kids.’”
Families who have questions about the district have another option to get their answers — Raider the Chatbot, which is capable of sending messages to families that have a cellphone number on file and want to use the service.
“We’re continuing to do Raider the Chatbot, our artificial intelligence platform,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said. “It’s gone really well. Parents seem to like it. It’s just like Siri or Alexa.”
Raider the Chatbot sends timely reminders, information and tips on how to help promote success in school to families in the district, as well as answering any questions parents and guardians might have. AllHere’s chatbot uses two-way texting and an intelligent knowledge base to communicate with families and students and reduce staff time.
Much like Siri and Alexa, Raider answers questions, but only about the district and not the current weather or nearest coffee shop. Raider does, however, have the capability to tell jokes.
Raider also sends timely reminders, information and tips to promote success in school. For instance, if a child is absent from school for a few days, Raider will send a text message to the parent or guardian to notify them and ask if there’s anything the district can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.