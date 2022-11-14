MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has agreed to contract with the IBI Group for the district’s next $100,000 capital outlay project.
Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget. Board of education members budget $100,000 in the school budget each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project.
The $100,000 that’s allotted for the work must be used within the project’s fiscal year. The project is also eligible for aid.
The IBI Group is also overseeing the district’s current $49.6 million capital project, as well as other capital outlay work.
“Since IBI became our architect on our main $49.6 million capital project, they have also been our architect on each of our $100,000 capital outlay projects every year,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board members.
The contract contains a $10,500 charge for services to be completed on the project, which he said was a standard fee.
“The cost for their services was agreed to at the time that we hired them, so that amount has not changed. It’s consistent with the market for architects for a $100,000 project,” he said.
He said the capital outlay project for 2022-23 is to upgrade the district’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) digital control systems at Massena Central High School to be consistent district-wide.
“It may end up taking two years on this. We’re not quite sure yet. But, at the end, once we have these consistent controls, we’ll have one digital system for all of our HVAC in all five of our buildings. That’s important because that means that our operations and maintenance can do one system control for each area of our schools for the school environment. That will allow for better troubleshooting and control of our energy management system,” Mr. Brady said.
The current $49.6 million capital project was approved by voters, 346-41, in December 2019 and work began in 2020.
The project has been broken down into three phases. Phase three began in June and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Work is focused largely on the high school and J.W. Leary Junior High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.