MASSENA — Massena Central School officials are considering entering into a program that would provide free meals to all students, but they say now isn’t the right time to make a change.
The district has already been approved for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program, which provides free meals to all students in high poverty areas without collecting household applications. The directly certified students enrolled in other programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) determine the district’s eligibility.
Districts must have at least 40 percent of its students directly certified through New York state to qualify for the program. Massena currently has about 52 percent of students directly certified. Based on the federal formula, this means that 87 percent of student meal costs would be fully reimbursed by the federal government. The remaining 13 percent of the cost would need to be paid by the district.
“There would be no stigma for any students. It would just cover everybody,” Food Service Director Peter Bertrand told board of education members.
If the district saw 10 percent growth in meal participation, they would qualify for $39,224.28 more to help the meal program than they would with the National School Lunch Program currently used by the district. That growth would include not only meals consumed in the school, but also meal packs picked up each week for students at home.
“It’s not profit. It’s that much less of a loss potentially,” Business Manager Nickolas Brouillette said.
“We are still running at a loss. That would just be $40,000 less of a loss than we run at,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
On the other hand, seeing 0 percent growth with 55 percent participation would cost the district $452,351.19.
Getting that 10 percent growth was questionable this year because of the impact of COVID-19, Mr. Brady said.
“We need 10 percent growth in a normal year to actually not lose money by changing over to that program. We’re only going to have half our kids in the building under COVID. That’s why I’m saying 0 percent growth at 55 percent participation because we don’t have our kids there. We don’t know how many are going to show up on Mondays to get the food packs,” he said. “I think we stand to lose a lot of money if we were to go CEP this year.”
“I look at minus $452,000 and I’m in shock. I don’t think our participation is going to go down as much as we think if we can get parents to participate. In a normal year, you would see a growth of at least 5 percent, if not 10 percent of your average daily participation going up,” said Craig P. Orvis, Watertown City School District’s food service director, who was present for the board of education meeting.
“Also, if we’re providing meals to pick up, that’s where we can gain some of those numbers back. When we offer these parents the three-day meal or five-day meal that is at no cost to them, they will make an effort to pick them up,” he said.
While districts were providing free meals at the end of the last school year and over the summer, they now need to resume the National School Lunch Program and charge for meals. When they come to pick up a meal, parents will need to be able to document the student’s name, confirm that they’re enrolled in the district, and they would need to be charged accordingly as free, reduced or paid.
“They’ll have to pay if they’re not free or reduced lunch,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Orvis said the Watertown City School District saw a 25 to 30 percent increase in breakfast participation after joining the Community Eligibility Program, “and we were jumping anywhere from 10 to 12 percent on lunch because again, that stigma’s gone. They don’t pay to get on the bus. They don’t pay to get the library book. Now they are eligible to come to school and no one is asking them for money when they walk in the door.”
Board member Kevin Perretta wondered if they needed to make an immediate decision or if it could wait until they looked at the numbers. He said he wanted to figure out if they could make it work because it was important to get kids in the door, which would help them as they worked toward graduation.
“You have already been approved for the application. It would just be a matter of telling the state Education Department if you’re going to participate in CEP or not going to,” Mr. Orvis said.
