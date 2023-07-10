Massena Central honored for mental health site

A student-created website that addresses student mental health issues has earned the Massena Central School District its third “Champions of Change for Kids” recognition from the New York State School Boards Association. Pictured are school board President Paul A. Haggett, interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, high school Principal Alan C. Oliver, 2023 graduate Kristen Oliver, and NYSSBA Area 6 Director Wayne Rogers. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A student-created website that addresses student mental health issues has earned the Massena Central School District its third “Champions of Change for Kids” recognition from the New York State School Boards Association.

“Champions of Change for Kids” is designed to “celebrate programs that use existing resources to address issues of equity, demonstrate strong student academic performance, and introduce unique learning environments that are cutting-edge.”

