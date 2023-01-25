MASSENA — The Massena Central School District hasn’t had the numbers in the past to provide free meals to all students, but they plan to look at them again this year to see if they would qualify.
The state Education Department provides a program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows low-income school districts to provide free meals for all students if the district meets eligibility requirements.
However, there’s also a financial aspect for the district.
“Participation is also subject to individual school district review as there may be significant costs to the district depending on the level of poverty in the community and student participation in the meal program,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
He said they reviewed their eligibility data in 2015, 2017 and 2020 to see if they qualified for CEP and if it would be financially feasible to participate in the program. Schools must have an Identified Student Percentage (ISP) of 40% or more of its student enrollment that are eligible for free meals by a means other than a self-reported household application.
“This would be students who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, or are deemed foster, homeless and migrant, among a few others,” Mr. Brady said. “The higher the ISP, the more reimbursement the district would receive from the state and the less we would need to pay from our budget.”
He said their initial review showed that they were not eligible or it was too cost prohibitive. The district would have been required to spend more than $100,000 per year to participate.
Then, COVID-19 hit, and all students were entitled to free meals.
“In 2020, when we last analyzed the data, there was too much uncertainty as student participation in the meal program was projected to be low given the COVID pandemic and many students being instructed at home. At that time, the federal government also started providing free meals to all students, so there was not a need to look at CEP,” Mr. Brady said.
For two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding ensured students’ universal access to free school meals. This ended in June 2022. As a result, more than 726,000 students across New York lost access to free meals.
However, several organizations recently joined with elected officials to call on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to fund free school meals for all New York students in her fiscal year 2024 budget. To provide free breakfast and lunch for all New York students, the state would need to make an annual commitment of approximately $190 million to $200 million.
Earlier this month, dozens of organization representatives and elected officials spoke on the steps of the Capitol in Albany, urging the state fund the free meals. Among them was Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
Funding healthy school meals for all in the fiscal year 2024 state budget would ensure breakfast and lunch at no cost for all students each school day. Nearly 2,000 additional schools, including many small rural schools with high poverty rates, would be able to provide universal free school meals for all students.
“Though the federal government declined to support free meals this year, there continues to be a lobbying effort to urge the state to do so starting next year. While we continue to support and monitor this effort, we also plan to look once again at the CEP program this spring as applications are due in June based on our eligibility data on April 1,” Mr. Brady said.
“It would allow us to provide free breakfast and lunch for all of the students in the district,” Food Service Manager Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin said. “A lot of districts have moved to this, especially since we’ve gone back to the full pay meal or partial pay or free lunches.”
Meanwhile, she has applied for grant funding to help with the cost of the meals. That includes $8,734 from the Local Food for Schools program.
“The amount that we were allocated was just under $9,000. But, that is if all of the districts in the state apply. So, if some districts don’t apply, we might get a little bit more. Whitten Family Farms is chomping at the bit to work with us. We’ve met with them to talk to them about what we’d like to have on the menu,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said she has also applied for $71,800 in Supply Chain Assistance. She said this is year two of three for that program.
That funding is provided by the Food and Nutrition Service to enhance local school districts’ ability to purchase foods for school meals by offering resources needed to address supply chain challenges directly to schools and school districts.
