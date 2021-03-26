MASSENA — Massena Central School District employees who take part in a flexible spending plan will have additional time to use that money.
Federal law allows school districts and other entities to create flexible spending accounts for employees to set aside a portion of their salary for certain expenses.
“This is for medical, dental and child care, where they can put money in a pre-tax plan in order to pay for items that aren’t covered under their insurance is the way it generally works out,” Superintendent Patrick Brady told Board of Education members.
Because of COVID-19, the grace period to use the funding has been extended to one year.
“In Massena, we allow under our plan a grace period of usually 2½ months after the plan ends. The plan ends on June 30, so usually there’s 2½ months where employees can still have access to their funds for that time period,” Mr. Brady said.
Although they’ve had access to the funds during the pandemic, they haven’t had many opportunities to use the money, he said.
“During the pandemic, there’s been a significant decrease in people going to the doctor, to the dentist and in child care. Employees have had a difficult time needing this money and the issue is if they don’t spend the money, they lose it,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 extends the grace period up to 12 months. It was signed into law by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020 and, among the benefits, it creates the option for employers to provide COVID-19 relief to both health and dependent care flexible spending arrangement account holders for 2021.
The Internal Revenue Service provides the regulations for administrating these accounts, which are not subject to taxation. The Massena Central School’s plan is administered by Lifetime Benefit Solutions.
“By approving this, you’re approving our employees to be able to extend the time that they get to use their flexible spending money for a year,” Mr. Brady said.
