MASSENA — With the new school year officially underway, the Massena Central School District has finalized its goals for 2022-23.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members that the district’s administrative team had been working on the goals over the summer.
“We had our retreat at the Lake Placid Leadership Conference and each of our instructional administrators worked on them,” he said.
He said some of the goals are continuations from the 2021-22 school year, while others are new.
“This will be our second year with our new intervention program with our director of student support services. We’ll continue to put in consistent strategies for math and ELA (English language arts) intervention that went very well year one,” Mr. Brady said.
In addition to improving writing, he said they’re also looking at ensuring students meet the science standards.
Attendance is one of the carryover goals.
“We’re getting back into our attendance teams. Last year with COVID we still had students that were in and out quite a bit. We need to focus on student attendance. The building attendance teams are going to be doing that this year with their attendance plans,” Mr. Brady said.
A new program for freshmen and sophomores is also in the works to prepare those students for possible attendance at the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services’s career and technical education center as juniors.
“We were able to put together the pre-BOCES vocational bridging program at the high school. They’re working on designing it this summer and continuing to design in the school year,” he said. “We also have some goals for special education. A new director is coming in and is looking at setting some goals there as well.”
Mr. Brady said they’ve discussed the creation of an extracurricular handbook that lists goals and policy procedures, and another goal is to implement a communication campaign to let families know that free meals are no longer available.
“We know the waiver for free and reduced lunch was not continued with the Congress, therefore the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture). So, we need to have an information campaign in order to inform our community about the free and reduced lunch application. Through this process, we will be looking at the certified program to see how that will stack up. What I mean by that is the ability for all students to still have free lunch. There’s cost to the district, but we want to examine whether that is financially viable,” he said.
Also on the list of goals is increasing training and protocols for substitutes and staff, and working on the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy in conjunction with BOCES so it’s a regional approach rather than just a district initiative.
“So, there’s a lot of goals there. We will be providing updates to the board. What we do as our group is, as we’re implementing these goals, we have our administration meetings every two weeks and we check in on seeing how we’re doing on them. Then we bring them to the board (at mid-year and end of the year),” Mr. Brady said.
The goals were approved by the board of education during its August meeting.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.