Massena Central School District finalizes technology purchases

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has finalized its plans for using the remainder of its technology-related Smart Schools Bond Act funding.
The district was allocated an estimated $2,415,023 as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed in the 2014-15 enacted budget and approved by voters in a statewide referendum held during the 2014 general election. The district has $990,626.58 remaining from that allocation.
The Smart Schools Bond Act (SSBA) authorized the issuance of $2 billion of general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure to improve learning and opportunity for students throughout the state. The act requires that a review board look at and approve district Smart Schools Investment Plans before any funds can be made available for the program.
Under the district’s SSBA proposal, 81 smart boards costing $3,599 each ($291,519 total) would be purchased for all of the schools. The plan also proposes purchasing 2,054 Dell Chromebooks at $319.77 each ($656,807.58 total) for each of the schools. The Technology Committee is also recommending the purchase of 1,410 Chromebook chargers at $30 each ($42,300 total) for all of the schools. The total expenditure would be $990,626.58.
In three previous plans, the district spent $674,252, $450,932 and $299,212 on several technology initiatives. Among the purchases were security cameras and doors, high school interactive boards, Chromecast boards and iPads.
“This would be our fourth application. We have approximately a little less than $1 million remaining,” Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, told board of education members.
She said she sat down with Technology Director Michael Allen to discuss the district’s technology needs.
“Mike and his crew do a really great job of keeping physical maps of each building to know when the hardware has been updated and also to know what needs we have going further,” Charleson said.
She said they planned to use some of the funding to replace 81 smart boards at J.W. Leary Junior High School. She said years ago the classrooms had been given a Vizio television to use for instruction.
“What we’ve learned is that it’s just really not ideal in comparison to an interactive smart board. It’s really hindering instruction, and the feedback is we really need to replace those as well,” Charleson said.
She said they planned to update smart boards that have not been updated in the last five to 10 years at the junior high and elementary schools.
“We did look at Clear Touches and smart boards and did a cost comparison. We can get smart boards for approximately $2,000 to $3,000 cheaper, so we just thought of just doing the smart boards... because they really are very, very similar at this point,” she said.
The 2,054 Chromebooks are the two-in-one touch screen laptops. That would give the district four years of replacements for the current Chromebooks, according to Allen
“We have several Chromebooks that are basically end-of-life by this time. We kind of used them to their capacity and we have a hard time getting parts for them. So, this is going to offset what we need to get back in the swing of things,” he said.
The 1,410 Chromebook chargers will give the district a supply to replace those that have disappeared along the way. Allen said they get about six chargers back for every 10 Chromebooks, leaving a void. In addition, students taking Chromebooks and chargers home leaves a void in the classrooms.
“I think chargers have legs because they disappear often. Sometimes we get the Chromebook back and it doesn’t have the charger. So, we were really hoping to kind of create a little stash,” Charleson said. “It’s about what staff and students need to be successful, and we are hopeful that these Chromebook chargers will help them do that.”
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke thanked Mr. Allen and his staff for their efforts.
“We talk about Chromebooks and life expectancy. Mike is kind of defying the odds of the salespeople. He’s making those Chromebooks that we have extend well beyond what our salespeople tell us they should be,” he said.
