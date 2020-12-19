MASSENA — It’s still early, but the chairman of the Massena Central School District’s Finance Committee is predicting a tough budget year in 2021.
The Finance Committee met before Thursday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
“We had a very short meeting. I think the bottom line is I think we all know that we are in for a tough budget year,” Loren Fountaine said.
He said it could be difficult to craft a spending plan not just next year, but for the next three years because the state’s financial position. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has estimated that the costs associated with COVID-19, combined with a large decrease in sales tax revenue could translate to a four-year $60 billion deficit.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, a lot that could change if we don’t get the federal stimulus package,” Mr. Fountaine said.
He said, in putting next year’s budget together, they would be taking a look at everything.
“We are going to do the best we can to maintain our programs,” he said.
What the final budget will look like is anybody’s guess at this point, Mr. Fountaine said.
Voters approved the district’s 2020-21 budget in May, with 1,573 yes votes and 917 no votes. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person voting for school budgets, resulting in all voting being done via mail-in ballots.
Massena’s $56.7 million budget carried a 1.9 percent tax levy increase, which would raise $278,982. The district’s tax cap was 3.91 percent.
Superintendent Patrick Brady had noted that over the past four years, they had two budgets with no tax levy increase and two with an increase of less than 1 percent.
Although the district went out with a 1.9 percent tax levy increase, the new tax rates approved by the Board of Education in August benefited voters in Massena.
However, they did not benefit voters in the towns of Brasher, Louisville and Norfolk.
The actual tax rates are approved in August after towns have filed their final tax assessment rolls at the end of July and the county presents the school tax rates for each town.
The tax rate for Massena decreased by 6.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or .35 percent. However, Brasher saw a 2.84 percent increase, Louisville a 7 percent increase and Norfolk a 3.43 percent increase because of the equalization rate in each town.
Equalization rates measure a municipality’s level of assessment and how close a property’s assessment is to its actual value. Equalization rates were 78 percent in Brasher, down from 80.5 percent in 2019-20; 81 percent in Louisville, down from 87 percent in 2019-20; 100 percent in Massena; and 79 percent in Norfolk, down from 82 percent in 2019-20.
