Massena to hire another occupational therapist

A patient practices gripping objects during her occupational therapy session. The Massena Central School Board of Education has approved hiring a .4 full-time equivalent occupational therapist to help handle the number of students who need the service. Photo courtesy of St. Lawrence Health

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has several students who need occupational therapy, but not enough occupational therapists to cover all of the needs.

“Currently, we have students on an OT wait list as our two occupational therapists have full schedules,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.