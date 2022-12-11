MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has several students who need occupational therapy, but not enough occupational therapists to cover all of the needs.
“Currently, we have students on an OT wait list as our two occupational therapists have full schedules,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
To help address the issue, the district’s board of education has approved hiring a .4 full-time equivalent occupational therapist to provide support for students who have motor skills delays, sensory processing disorders or coordination issues. Funding for the position will be provided through federal stimulus grants.
Samantha Brown, the district’s director of special services, said some students had a Committee on Special Education meeting and it was determined in their Individualized Educational Program that they needed occupational therapy sessions. She said COVID played a role in the number of students who needed occupational therapy services.
“They’re not getting those services because we don’t have the people to provide the services to as many students as need them. I don’t see that lightening up in the next few years. We need somebody to kind of pick up the kids that are not being serviced right now, and I hope that this is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Ms. Brown said the addition of another occupational therapist was a short-term solution to help address the number of students needing the services.
“Hopefully we can come up with more creative solutions to better use our related service providers,” she said.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta asked what repercussions the district could face if they were obligated to provide the service, but couldn’t because of the lack of occupational therapists.
“If we were to go into like an impartial hearing or something like that, we probably would not be on the winning end of that,” Ms. Brown said.
“If there are just no people available to provide the services that we are obligated to provide, we’re out of compliance But, what does that mean?” board President Paul A. Haggett said. He wondered what they could do to come into compliance.
Ms. Brown said there were some options the districts could look at.
“The first option is obviously trying to hire somebody and bring them in as part of our district to work with our kids. Another option that we have is there are remote services that people offer through different companies. We can look into doing something like that,” she said. “I know there’s a shortage of related service providers across the country. So, we do have teletherapy at our disposal. But, I would prefer to hire somebody that’s here that is working directly with our children, especially an occupational therapist who is so hands-on.”
“Students need the services and we need to work as hard as we can, even with the shortages, to provide the services,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Robert M. LeBlanc wondered if they received service support from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“BOCES is also experiencing a shortage of people,” so they haven’t been able to assist, Ms. Brown said. “We do contract with North Coast Therapy for physical therapy needs and they do occupational therapy as well. But, they’re also over-booked.”
She said, with board approval of the new position, they may be able to have someone on board soon.
“I know of somebody that has expressed interest,” she said.
