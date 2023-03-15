Headery

MASSENA — Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady will hold his second of three public forums on the district’s proposed 2023-24 budget during tonight’s 7 p.m. board of education meeting.

Although the numbers are still preliminary until a state budget is adopted, Mr. Brady said during his first public forum that the goal of the Finance Committee was to present voters with a 0% tax levy increase

