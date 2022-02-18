MASSENA — Preliminary figures for the Massena Central School District’s 2022-23 budget show a gap between expenditures and revenues of $960,508.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady held the first of three public forums on the budget Thursday night, and he said the budget revenue is currently $62,222,744, while the expenditures are $63,183,251.
The 2021-22 budgeted revenues are $57,714,433, and the 2021-22 budgeted expenses are $59,712,626.
“The budget figures remain preliminary as administration and the Finance Committee continue to gather information in preparation of a final budget in April. Our current projections are based on the governor’s proposal released on Jan. 18,” Mr. Brady said.
He said that between Jan. 18 and April 1, when the state budget is due, the district’s Finance Committee, staff and administrators will craft a budget that meets the goals of the district and enhances programs for students.
This year, the district is looking at federal aid revenues of $3,888,571 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“We’ve been using that money for our staffing here in the district,” Mr. Brady said.
The district is also receiving $8,733,179 from the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan funding requires districts to use at least 20% of their allocations to address learning loss through programs such as summer school, extended school days and after-school programs.
“These federal monies are going to go away, so we have to be very careful how we use them and then be able to back-fill them with the state monies that are coming in,” he said.
He said state revenue projections are stronger than last year, when the district was facing a 20% cut in aid. However, he said, the numbers could change very quickly.
“A lot can change and many of the state revenues are reliant on a few wealthy taxpayers,” Mr. Brady said.
He said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed a $2.1 billion, or 7.1% increase in total state aid. That includes a $1.6 billion increase in foundation aid, which is the main operating aid for school districts.
The district is looking at $29,507,973 in foundation aid, an increase of $3,513,582. Expense-based aids are projected at $8,064,878, an increase of $264,169, and $5,682,358 in building aid, an increase of $532,877. The district’s total state aid is projected at $43,255,209, an increase of $4,310,628.
At the same time, Massena is looking at a 3.6% increase in salaries; a decrease of 9% in the Employee Retirement System; an increase of 8.3% in the Teacher Retirement System; an increase of 6.6% in workers’ compensation; an increase of 1.6% in Social Security; and an increase of 2.9% in health insurance.
Mr. Brady said the district could go out with a 3.7% tax levy increase. That would raise $15,380,632 in property tax revenue, $548,935 more than the 2021-22 levy. A 1% increase in taxes yields $148,317. However, he said, the discussion right now is for a 0% tax levy increase.
The second public forum for the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 17.
