MASSENA — Parents, guardians and staff were invited to join Massena Central School District administrators for one of two virtual school reopening meetings Thursday on the district’s YouTube page.
Joining Superintendent Patrick Brady in answering questions from the viewers were principals Alan Oliver, Amanda Zullo, Duane Richards, William Jaggers and Amy Hornung, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Stephanie Allen, Special Education Director Susan Lambert, Athletic Director Gavin Regan, Transportation Director Darrin Jock and Head Nurse AnneMarie Miller.
“I think all of us thought when we left in June that we’d be in a better place right now and in some ways we are with the vaccinations. But the delta variant is creating some challenges for us, and we’re going to work through them and bring students back and our staff back in a safe manner,” Mr. Brady said.
He said they and other school districts were following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Education Department in taking precautions to safely reopen schools for five days of in-person instruction.
Schools open on Sept. 3, take a three-day break for Labor Day weekend and reopen on Sept. 7. “The general consensus here and around our region and I think in the state as a whole for the most part is to follow this guidance that’s been presented by the CDC and supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the Department of Health. This year, our decisions will be guided by these agencies because they are the ones trusted to promote the health of our schools. And that is our goal, to safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” Mr. Brady said.
He said regional superintendents and the Department of Health have held several meetings in recent weeks to put their reopening plans together, which he presented on Thursday. He said the guidance was that students would benefit from safely returning to in-person instruction rather than the fully remote or hybrid schedules used last year.
“It’s a priority for us. I think our staff, our administrators, our families and our students did the best they could last year with the hybrid model with the remote learning. One thing that we learned was it wasn’t ideal to have students on remote learning and it wasn’t ideal to have a hybrid schedule,” Mr. Brady said.
So, their goal this year is to have in-person learning as much as possible, “and hopefully we can keep it that way,” he said.
He encouraged anyone who was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and said universal indoor masking would be required for all students ages 2 and older, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Kathy Hochul has also mandated that masks will be required in schools.
There will be exceptions. Students in recess and physical education will not be wearing masks, but they’re asked to social distance as much as possible. Masks will be worn on buses and at indoor athletic activities, and the district will provide a mask for those who don’t have one.
In addition, they’ll follow the recommendation for 3 feet of social distancing between students, and 6 feet between teachers and students and adults and other adults.
“But, they (the CDC) don’t want that protocol to get in the way of bringing students back to school. For example, last year we did not have regular transportation because of the social distancing rules, and this year we will be able to bring our students back on our buses so we can have students here five days a week,” Mr. Brady said.
He also encouraged families to transport their students to and from school if possible.
If the need arises, they have a plan to pivot to remote learning, whether it’s in a classroom, grade of school quarantining situation, he said.
Getting students back into the classroom was an important part of addressing the learning loss they experienced last year, he said.
“We want them to get a good education. We’ve lost time this last year. We know there’s going to be learning loss. We have plans in place to help our students both academically and emotionally to transfer back into full-time learning and will foster communication with families, educators and the staff,” he said.
The academic day will include after-school programming on a normal schedule, something they weren’t able to do last year.
“We know after-school programming is something that connects students to school, from sports to extracurriculars. We want to try to be as normal as we can,” Mr. Brady said.
There will no longer be meal pickups, but all students are eligible for free meals during the 2021-22 school year.
“So, whether you’re eligible or not for free and reduced lunch, all of our students will be able to receive free meals. That doesn’t include a la carte, the extra stuff that might be on the line, but includes the meal,” he said.
