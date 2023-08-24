Massena Central School District hosting Ready 4 School on Monday

MASSENA — The days are winding down to the start of the new school year, but even closer to the Massena Central School District’s 5th annual Ready 4 School event.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 11:59 pm
MASSENA — The days are winding down to the start of the new school year, but even closer to the Massena Central School District’s 5th annual Ready 4 School event.
It’s scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday in the high school main gymnasium.
Community Schools Coordinator Emily Kimble said they expect a full house on Monday, not just with families, but also with community partners.
“We are really having donations continuing. It’s just so amazing to see our community rally behind this great event,” she said.
A number of community partners are scheduled to be on hand not only to get students prepared for school, but also their future. They include St. Lawrence Health Initiative, the People Project, Community Health Center of the North Country, Horizons, Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Police Activities League of Massena, Seaway Valley Prevention Council, the Massena Police Department, Massena Volunteer Fire Department, military reserves, Maximizing Independent Living Choices, Fidelis, Corning and others.
“We’re up to about 35 different people,” Kimble said.
She said many of the organizations highlight the resources available in the north country.
“I think a lot of times we hear what the north country doesn’t have to offer. So, we’re really trying to put a positive spin on that,” she said.
In addition to the community partners, school supplies will be available for distribution, as well as free haircuts.
“Our school supplies are really starting to roll in, everything from backpacks to water bottles, to crayons and colored pencils, regular pens and pencils and highlighters. We’ve had quite a few of our local hairdressers reach out to us to be able to come over and help us out and volunteer their time, which is super appreciated to get the kids all spiffed up for the first day of school,” Kimble said.
The Massena Salvation Army has also been involved by seeking lightly used clothing that can be distributed to families.
“They’re an amazing partner. They’re taking donations of lightly used clothing. We’re going to have them all set up in the middle of the gymnasium so that they can give out as much free clothing as possible for our kids,” she said. “We’re doing all we can to help out families and cut some of that cost out for them. I hope that takes off some of the burden and kind of shows that, hey, the school is willing to help you out as much as we can.”
Ready 4 School has been a popular event since its inception. Last year’s event helped nearly 350 families get ready for the start of the school year.
