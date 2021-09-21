MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is kicking off a new and free after-school program for students in first through eighth grades.
Raider Academy will be offered at Jefferson, Madison and Nightengale elementary schools, as well as J.W. Leary Junior High School.
The junior high program runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 5 to June 2. The elementary sessions run from 3 to 5 p.m. on the same days. The program will not be in session during holidays or vacation weeks.
Director of Educational Support Services Danielle Chapman said there will be opportunities for plenty of students to take part in the program. They can enroll any time while it’s offered.
“I think we’ll get a lot more when report cards come out,” Ms. Chapman said.
Each building will have seven staff members available at a ratio of one staff member for every 20 students.
Ms. Chapman said the teachers taking part in the program will in many cases be teachers at the grade levels for each school.
“So they have an understanding of what exactly needs to be learned this year,” she said. “Our No. 1 thing is to make sure our kids are ready for the next day, if there’s homework that needs to be done, if there’s studying that needs to be done. The teachers know the standards that are going to be taught and can implement hands-on activities to learn that content.”
For the first hour, students will complete their unfinished class work or homework. They can also take part in hands-on activities to review concepts that have been taught in the classroom.
For the second hour, children will get to choose an engaging activity to participate in.
“We’ll be doing what PAL (Police Activities League of Massena) does for the second period of activities,” Ms. Chapman said. “We’re going to try to get outside community partners to come in. St. Lawrence University is sending four tutors.”
Snacks will be provided, as will transportation for students outside of walking distance and who do not have parent or guardian transportation.
Enrollment forms are posted at wdt.me/RaiderAcademy, and each child must have a separate enrollment form. It asks for the student’s name, what school they attend, grade and teacher or homeroom teacher’s name. It also asks for the student’s address.
Parents can opt to have their children participate on Tuesdays only, Thursdays only, or on both days.
For more information, contact Ms. Chapman at dchapman@mcs.k12.ny.us or call 315-764-3700, ext. 3024.
