MASSENA — Back the Pack, the volunteer group that provided healthy weekend snacks to Massena Central School students, wrapped up its work during the 2022-23 school year.
While Back the Pack is no longer in operation, Massena Central School officials are looking for an alternative to continue providing that service.
School board member Patricia F. Murphy addressed the situation with fellow board members.
“Is the Massena Central Schools going to have Back the Pack for 2023-24 or is it going to be replaced by something else?” she asked.
Patrick H. Brady, who retired as superintendent and interim superintendent this week, said Back the Pack was no longer operating.
“That’s why we saw the donations coming in as they’re clearing out their funding and inventory,” he said.
But, Brady said, there may be an alternative.
“Through community schools, we’re looking to try to pick some of that up. That will be something that the new administration will take on,” he said.
Murphy said that, while community schools has offered after-school food options, Back the Pack was specifically geared to provide healthy weekend snacks for students.
“They wouldn’t have that. Is that something that the community schools is going to look at doing?” she asked.
“My understanding is they are looking at it. I can’t answer whether they’re going to do it,” Brady said, noting they’ve had discussions with Back the Pack representatives to see how they could best fill that role.
Back the Pack was organized by a group of volunteers in 2011, and they used Madison Elementary School as the test site before expanding to other Massena schools. The snack packs were distributed to schools weekly, and the students who received the packs were identified by school counselors and principals.
Back the Pack Chair Julianne C. Paquin announced in May 2022 that the 2022-23 school year would be the last for the program. It had provided the weekend snacks to Massena students for 12 years.
The number of children served by Back the Pack had grown to about 335 students every week.
“The first year, we handed out 4,200 bags. This year will probably be 11,600 bags. Over a 12-year period, I think we’ll have handed out more than 150,000 snack packs. The need is there,” she said in announcing the program’s closing.
She said the cost of food was the main factor in the decision to cease operations. Fundraising was also an issue, but donations could not help cover the ever-increasing cost of food.
Back the Pack also held fundraisers, but those failed to generate enough revenue to keep the program going.
Like other organizations, Back the Pack was also dealing with an aging group of volunteers. Some members were approaching their 80s while others had already reached that age, and younger volunteers haven’t stepped forward.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.