MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has made plans to transition from using federal stimulus money it has received when those awards begin to expire starting next year.
The district received $3.9 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation funding, and that grant ends in September 2023. The district also received $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which expires in September 2024.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady reminded school board members Monday night that they had been presented a plan last June on how the district intended to use the federal stimulus funds.
“These were the second and third stimulus funds all together. There were three different packages provided to districts. We do know that these federal funds are going to start to recede starting in September 2023 and then the following year, 2024,” he said.
Mr. Brady said Business Manager Nickolas Brouillette had penned a memorandum to ensure “that at the end of this, you’re not looking at a fiscal cliff” that could impact the district and its programs.
“Each bullet in it describes a different strategy or approach the district is actively taking to ensure that these funds last longer than the short window that they’re set to expire within. The superintendent, The Finance Committee and myself as the business manager have worked diligently to make the best use of these funds with the long-term sustainability as a top priority given we have seen funding can be feast or famine in our business,” Mr. Brouillette said.
He said the district had approved a number of one-time expenditures such as furniture upgrades and the purchase of additional vehicles.
“We put existing staffing into these grants to allow us to increase the surplus within the budget each year, allow us to put that money into reserves, put it into our unappropriated fund balance, which is a very flexible pot of money that we have access to,” he said.
“We’ve also added the prioritized additions that Pat (Brady) and I worked with all of the administrators closely on. They’ve done a lot of work to prepare and provide backup to the requests. Pat and I review them, bring them to the Finance Committee, and ultimately they’re brought to the board for approval,” Mr. Brouillette said.
He said, throughout the process, they’ve been able to keep the tax levy at 0%.
“We’ve been able to give the money back to our local residents by not increasing taxes each year. We’ve increased our reserves and fund balance that we have access to, that we can use for many years to come. That way, it’s not expiring within the two years,” he said.
In addition, he said, they built the budget to include the salaries of everyone who is being paid out of federal funds. Those additional staff and existing staff who were moved from the general fund to the federal grants can be moved back into the general fund easily, he said, noting they also generate a surplus within the general budget.
“The district has included enough money in next year’s budget to include these salaries, so in essence the general fund budget could absorb these salaries within current structure. This is done to avoid a potential ‘fiscal cliff’ or considerable appropriated fund balance increase when the federal funds dry up,” Mr. Brouillette said.
He also addressed the current $49.6 million capital project.
“We have been using $1 million of budgeted funds to help reduce the debt resulting from this project. Cash that we infuse into the capital fund now will create revenue over the next 15 years. We receive aid based on the total cost and only finance what we need, so we will receive more aid than debt we pay out,” he said.
Mr. Brouillette said that rather than maintain the unappropriated fund balance at 4%, they kept it around 10% the past few years “to allow greater flexibility and ability to use the money when the need comes.”
In addition, he said, “The new staffing and initiatives are closely monitored and can be assessed on a case-by-case basis if the promise of a fully funded foundation aid is broken.”
