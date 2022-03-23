MASSENA — Phase-three work for the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project is on track to begin in June after rebids for the project came within budget and were approved by the district’s board of education last week.
The board had rejected the initial bids. The district had $8.6 remaining for phase-three work, but bids came in at $12.1 million. That figure doesn’t count upgrades to the emergency notification system at the high school and junior high, which were already in the budget.
“This was a rebid as the bids that came in from contractors on Jan. 25 were over our budget. This led to a paring down of this final phase of the project,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
After a successful opening of rebids, general construction work was awarded to Bette & Cring, Watertown; mechanical construction work was awarded to Northern Mechanicals Inc., Norwood; electrical construction work was awarded to Dow Electric Inc., Malone; plumbing construction work was awarded to Norwood Plumbing Inc.; asbestos abatement was awarded to NRC East Environmental Services Inc., Syracuse; food service construction work was awarded to Second & Broad Street Sales Corp., Utica, doing business as Joseph Flihan Co.; and theatrical systems construction work was awarded to Janson Industries, Ohio.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told board members last month that the scope of phase-three work was reduced “to realign with budget at current market costs.” After some modifications were made to the scope of the project, it was put out for bid again.
Twenty-one items were removed from the scope of the project at the high school, while 15 items were removed at the junior high school, four items were removed from the Central Administration Building and three items were removed from the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the removed high school items were wrestling area renovations, auditorium HVAC system renovation; heat in the coach’s office and ventilation in the boys’ locker room; girls’ locker room and office renovation; team room renovation adjacent to the girls’ locker room; nurses’s office renovation; kitchen equipment renovations; and exterior door replacement at select locations.
Also included at the high school were auditorium aisle lighting; music suite renovation; a district digital marquee sign; mechanical system renovations; classroom ceiling replacement; additional kitchen equipment; additional kitchen electrical renovations; water heater replacement; electrical service renovations; electrical service site renovations; and new boiler room.
At the junior high school, deleted items are exterior door replacement; ceiling replacement; classroom lighting replacement; asbestos abatement; locker replacement; flooring replacement; carpet flooring replacement; dust collector relocation; electric service renovations; electric service site renovations; an additional gender neutral toilet room; special education room renovation; exterior masonry renovation; gym floor refinishing; and an additional sidewalk to connect to a future village sidewalk.
The four removed items in the Central Administration Building were boiler room modifications for the high school and Central Administration Building; boiler room electrical modifications; and generator connection modifications.
At the Shared Transportation Facility, deleted items are air handler unit, gas-fired unit heater replacement and fire alarm system replacement.
Construction is scheduled to begin in June and run through fall 2023 and is largely focused on the junior high and high school.
