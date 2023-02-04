MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is moving forward to create a plan to implement diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and practices in the district.
Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, and J.W. Leary Junior High School Principal Kendra Quinlan updated board of education members on those efforts.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said implementation of those policies and practices is one of this year’s district goals.
“To further this work, our administrative team has been collaborating with the new DEI coordinator from St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES and other regional schools. Two of our administrators, Nicole Charleson and Kendra Quinlan, were selected to serve on a regional DEI committee and to use the knowledge gained there to implement DEI practices within the district,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the initial focus will be on “awareness of the state DEI framework and building an environment of inclusivity and belonging to raise student achievement.”
Ms. Quinlan said DEI “can be a very kind of daunting topic to bring into our district.”
“We have been fortunate enough to be included in a regional DEI leaders group,” she said. “The BOCES has created a support for all of the local districts who are tackling this topic together. Each district is sending two representatives. Nicole and myself are the representatives from Massena to regional DEI meetings.”
She said they meet for a half-day once a month now through June, and have four group objectives:
— To build a culture of dignity and evaluate the importance of belonging and dignity.
— To implement protocols and activities to create conditions favorable to “brave spaces.”
— To analyze how the regional strategic plan can be applied in home districts.
— To evaluate the aspects of identity and analyze why examining identity is important to their practice.
“The four bullet points kind of give a focus to the meetings,” Ms. Quinlan said. ‘We’ve spent the majority of our meetings up to this point really on bullet one, just focusing on building a culture of dignity and belonging. We’ll be moving into the evaluation piece as the school year progresses and hitting the rest of those bullet points as the year progresses within this group.”
The ultimate goal, she said, is build capacity within each district to facilitate the implementation of “Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education (CR-SE)” framework. The CR-SE framework supports continued implementation of effective and equitable policies and practices, and focuses on establishing learning environments that support all students and their learning.
Ms. Quinlan said the CR-SE framework provides a vision for what belonging looks like in schools, provides support and guidance for stakeholders, broaches topics for consideration and discussion, and defines diversity in a broader way.
“The question we are addressing is what can we do?” she said. “We are looking at effective and equitable policy creation and practices. We’re looking at focusing and establishing learning environments that support all students in their learning.”
She said there was a reason to use the CR-SE framework.
“If you think about DEI kind of on a global or national level, we have corporations, small businesses, nonprofits introducing DEI work into their organizations. But, the CR-SE framework is a State Ed-created document and it really focuses specifically on DEI work in our schools and addresses those four bullet points that are specifically for educational settings,” Ms. Quinlan said.
Ms. Charleson said they are currently focusing on building a welcoming and affirming environment in the schools.
“That’s where regionally we are starting the work,” she said. “The idea is to create spaces where people can find themselves represented and reflected and where all people are treated with respect and dignity. The environment ensures all cultural identities are affirmed, valued, and used as vehicles for teaching and learning. So, it’s really about creating a sense of belonging. It’s about not only talking about identities, but celebrating identities. The Positivity Project at the elementary and junior high as well really lends itself well to this work.”
Ms. Charleson said, in raising awareness, they have to ask themselves, “What do I need, what does the leadership team need, what does the staff need, what do the students need, what does the community need?”
“We’re going to start with those questions and really look at our environments, making sure we have welcoming and affirming environments. Then, we’ll start moving into policy,” she said.
As part of that effort, Ms. Charleson said they’re talking about conducting a spring survey to get input from staff and students on the current school climate. Then, they’ll look at that data and decide their next steps.
“We want to make sure we’re creating a committee that includes all stakeholders and staff and students, and really looking at the data and deciding what we are doing this summer for professional learning as well as fall implementation,” she said
In the future, they will also be focusing on creating high expectations and rigorous instruction, developing an inclusive curriculum and assessment, and providing ongoing professional learning.
