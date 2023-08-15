Massena Central School District offering free meals to students

Add the Massena Central School District to the list of school districts that will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students in the 2023-24 academic year. The funding is through the federal Community Eligibility Provision, with the state picking up some of the additional cost this year. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Add the Massena Central School District to the list of school districts that will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students in the 2023-24 academic year.

The district was notified this week that its application was approved to provide free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Massena effort was led by Community Schools and Food Service Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin.

