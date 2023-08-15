Massena Central School District offering free meals to students

MASSENA — Add the Massena Central School District to the list of school districts that will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students in the 2023-24 academic year.
The district was notified this week that its application was approved to provide free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Massena effort was led by Community Schools and Food Service Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin.
A la carte items will be available for purchase and will not be part of the free lunch. This will include doubles, such as a second slice of pizza, along with chips, cookies and ice cream.
“It’s quite a new program for us and it’s very exciting,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
It was made possible through federal and state funding. The Community Eligibility Provision is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. That would allow all students in those schools to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income.
Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The state budget provides $134 million in funds to incentivize qualifying low-income public and non-public schools to participate in the program.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the state will reimburse schools that receive federal reimbursement for meals the difference between the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a paid meal, as well as “the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year, provided that the total reimbursement rate for each meal served shall equal the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year.”
The state funding will supplement the difference for school meals for schools eligible and involved with the Community Eligibility Provision.
Burke said that when he was at Edwards-Knox Central School, the district qualified and was able to offer the free meals.
“The cost to the district was pretty minimal, so we could actually afford it. But the state helping to close that gap has made all the difference in the world. There were schools that were able to qualify for it originally, but it was just too costly for the district,” he said.
In Massena’s case, the district had reviewed its eligibility data in 2015, 2017 and 2020 to see if it qualified for CEP and if it would be financially feasible to participate in the program. The initial review showed that the district was not eligible or it was too cost prohibitive. The district determined then that it would have been required to spend more than $100,000 per year to participate.
“At the end of the day, what it really comes down to is it is absolutely essential for so many of our kids and families,” Burke said. “It’s very difficult to sit in class if you’re hungry, whether that be the morning or the afternoon, and not all families have taken advantage of the free and reduced lunch program in the past for a multitude of reasons. Those are family decisions and we have to support that, but at the same time we also want to make sure that their children have the food that they need so they can be successful in the classroom.”
Families are still encouraged to complete a “Household Income Eligibility Form” to determine eligibility for additional state and federal program benefits that their children might qualify for. Burke said they learned that enhanced benefits from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic could be directly tied back to the application, which is available on the district’s website at wdt.me/g49DxM.
“There are other benefits as well. We’re going to need to have that data so we can continue to operate this program,” Burke said. “It’s not, we were granted it once and it’s going to be with us forever. We’re going to have to apply I believe every five years, and we’re going to need to show that data that our families need it. So, we need to have that information.”
He added, “The other part of that is there is a component through foundation aid that’s contingent upon the number of free and reduced lunch applications that are on file that have been approved. It’s a benefit to the families for the future that we can continue the program, but also to help maintain and ensure that we’re receiving every possible dollar in state and federal aid that we can possibly receive.”
