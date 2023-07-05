Massena Central School District offering free summer breakfast, lunch

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is offering its Summer Meals for Kids Program for anyone age 18 and younger.
Individuals can go to one of three sites, two of which will be serving breakfast and lunch. The third will be serving only lunch.
The free meals began Wednesday and run through Aug. 18 at Massena High School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to noon.
Nightengale Elementary School will also be offering a free breakfast and lunch starting Monday and running through Aug. 2. Breakfast will be served from 8:20 to 9 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 10:35 to 11:55 a.m.
The Massena Salvation Army will also be offering a free lunch starting Monday through Aug. 18. That will be served from 11 a.m. to noon.
