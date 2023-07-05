Massena Central School District offering free summer breakfast, lunch

The Massena Central School District is offering its Massena Summer Meals for Kids Program for anyone age 18 and younger. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is offering its Summer Meals for Kids Program for anyone age 18 and younger.

Individuals can go to one of three sites, two of which will be serving breakfast and lunch. The third will be serving only lunch.

