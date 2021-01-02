MASSENA — Although all high-risk winter sports are postponed for schools in New York, there is one winter sport that can move forward in the Massena Central School District — the rifle team.
“It’s a low-risk sport, the only one that would be good to go,” Superintendent Patrick Brady told board of education members.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association had announced earlier this month that all 2021 winter championships would be canceled, and all high-risk sports would remain postponed until state officials authorize them. The high-risk sports were tentatively scheduled to start practice on Jan. 4.
The start of all winter sports, including those that are high-risk, is traditionally at the beginning of November. The decision to cancel the winter state championships and postpone all high-risk sports was made with input from NYSPHSAA membership and all 11 section executive directors.
There will be no winter championships held for the sports of bowling, boys swimming, gymnastics, indoor track, hockey, skiing and wrestling.
“They had been postponed previously a couple of times, Nov. 24 and Jan. 4. Now we’re not sure if they’ll choose a new date or not,” Mr. Brady said.
The Massena Central School District’s winter sports include rifle, boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, boys ice hockey, girls ice hockey and cheerleading (competition).
He said members of the rifle team would train and do their shooting matches at the Massena Rod and Gun Club.
“Then that would be uploaded and they would be competing against some other schools in the state that have a rifle team. I think it’s the only one in St. Lawrence County that would be good to go because there aren’t any other rifle teams in the county,” he said. “We’re trying to give those students at least an opportunity (to participate).”
Board members approved the appointment of Christopher Sanchez as the rifle coach at a salary of $4,002, subject to proration. The appointment runs from Dec. 18 to Feb. 23.
