MASSENA — Negotiating new contracts with the district’s three bargaining units is one of the Massena Central School District’s goals for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said the contracts for the Massena Federation of Teachers, Massena Building Administrators Association and Civil Service Employees Association are expiring during the academic year.
He said contract negotiation was a new goal this year, compared to previous years.
“We try to put items in where we know we are going to focus our time. It’s going to take some time. Three contracts in one year will be a challenge,” Mr. Brady said during Thursday’s board of education meeting.
They’re also looking at alternative health plans for the employees. Massena’s bargaining units had asked them to look at potential alternative plans and they have requested proposals. Some of the potential companies have requested health insurance data from the current plan that’s offered through a consortium of school districts.
Among the other goals is a focus on the advancement of their strategic plan.
“The advancement of our strategic plan is a key part of this — to raise student attendance rates, to raise Regents rates and to increase graduation rates,” Mr. Brady said.
They also want to focus on writing at the kindergarten through grade six levels, as well as “student-centered learning,” which makes the students more of the center of learning rather than the teacher being the provider.
“There needs to be a balance in our classrooms. That way, the student takes charge of their own learning,” he said.
Technology would assist them with that goal, the superintendent said. More Chrome Books will be available for student use, and there will be more opportunities for students to use technology in the classroom,” Mr. Brady said.
Also on the list of goals is “restorative justice” to handle disciplinary matters and in-classroom issues at the high school. Principal Sarah Boyce said when students are suspended for their actions, they’re removed from the school environment.
“They never make amends for what they did,” she said.
Under the restorative justice initiative, students who have been harmed by another student’s conduct are brought together with the student who caused harm, with a goal of restoring relationships. The students are part of a circle of individuals that could range anywhere from five to 12 people, all focused on resolving the issue.
“The idea is to try to create an environment where students take responsibility for their actions,” Mr. Brady said.
Other areas of focus for this year’s goals include an upcoming proposed capital project and making changes to improve the school climate, based on information they obtain from surveys that indicate how students, parents and staff feel about the climate.
“We’re going to use that data to make any decisions and any changes,” Mr. Brady said.
The goals were approved by the board of education during their meeting on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.