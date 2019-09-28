MASSENA — Massena residents will have at least two upcoming opportunities to learn about the Massena Central School District’s proposed $49.6 million capital project.
The district’s Facilities Committee will meet on Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, and residents are encouraged to attend the meetings to learn more about the project. The Oct. 7 meeting begins at 5 p.m. in high school room 314, and includes a project presentation and a tour of the high school and junior high. The Nov. 4 meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Nightengale Elementary School, and includes the project presentation and tour of the school.
“We are scheduling Facilities Committee meetings. We encourage local members of the community to attend those meetings and go on tours. Nightengale will be an example of the type of work at the other elementary schools,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said during the board of education’s recent meeting.
He said they would also accommodate residents if they would like to hear about the project beyond those two Facilities Committee meetings.
“If we need to do other tours and presentations, we can do those. At each of our (school board) meetings, we’ll have an update on the capital project,” Mr. Brady said.
The public communication effort will continue up to the actual referendum date.
The Board of Education will vote in October for bonding and a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) declaration. The referendum vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Massena Community Center.
Phase one will include site work, asbestos abatement and roofs. The overall project is expected to take three summers because of its complexity.
Under the draft scope prepared by the IBI Group and presented to the Board of Education, the high school would receive $14.4 million in improvements, and the junior high would be slated for $8.7 million in improvements. Construction costs at the three elementary schools would include $8.6 million at Nightengale, $8.5 million at Madison and $8 million at Jefferson.
The Central Administration Building would be slated for $617,000 in work, and $848,000 in work would be done at the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the priorities at all of the schools are interior renovations including ceilings, LED lighting and door security, as well as life safety systems replacements including security, fire alarm and public address.
“We haven’t had a project in 10 years, so much of what you see here is largely infrastructure that are some end-of-life-type systems,” Mr. Brady said.
Despite the $49.6 million price tag, a review of the project by Fiscal Advisors indicates there will be zero impact on the taxpayers. In addition to state aid, the school board has set aside $6 million in reserve which is allocated for the project.
