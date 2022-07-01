MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is preparing to potentially appoint an interim principal at J.W. Leary Junior High School as it searches for a permanent replacement for Amanda J. Zullo.
“We will have plans for someone to take the position as an interim depending on when a new principal can be approved. We are looking to bring someone else in if necessary just to get us to the full-time person in place,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
Ms. Zullo has served as the junior high principal since October 2020. She replaced Alan C. Oliver, who took over as principal at Massena Central High School following the retirement of Sarah L. Boyce. Evelyn M. Fiske had stepped out of retirement on a temporary basis to replace Mr. Oliver at the junior high until Ms. Zullo arrived.
Ms. Zullo’s last day in the district is July 15, and applications for the position are due by July 12.
“Amanda is taking a position at Tupper Lake Central School as (grades) six through 12 principal,” Mr. Brady said.
Prior to taking over at the junior high, Ms. Zullo had served as coordinator of assessment and planning at Champlain Valley Educational Services. She started her teaching career as a long-term substitute teacher for seventh-grade science. Later in her career, she taught high school chemistry and middle school science for 12 years in Saranac Lake.
Mr. Brady said the position has been posted both internally and externally.
“We have posted and advertised for that position. We’ll be looking at both internal and external candidates,” he said. “We’re looking for a strong leader who has experience in working with students, particularly at the critical grade level of seventh and eighth grade, who have experience in working with 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds. It’s a very transitional age moving from elementary into secondary.”
The job description for the position can be found online at wdt.me/RTTng2.
