MASSENA — The Massena Central School District will soon be starting an outreach campaign to inform residents about their proposed capital project.
“We already have our BOCES PR representative working with the architect,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said. “We’ll roll this out to the public and start educating the community.”
The referendum for the project is scheduled for Dec. 12 under the current timeline.
At this point, the final cost is still undetermined. Mr. Brady said they anticipate providing the district’s board of education with a final scope of the project during their September meeting.
“That’s our goal,” he said. “We’ll have a Facilities Committee meeting prior to that and present the final scope at the September board meeting.
During their June meeting, school board members received a presentation about the current proposed scope of the project from representatives of the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm. The preliminary price tag for that work was $49.6 million.
A project cost summary provided by the architects showed a cost of $14.5 million at the high school, $8.4 million at the junior high, $8.6 million at Nightengale, $8.5 million at Madison, $8 million at Jefferson, $616,896 at the Central Administration Building and $847,800 at the Shared Transportation Facility.
While they continue planning for the capital project, two other projects are currently underway in the district.
A $100,000 capital outlay project is taking place at the fuel station at the shared transportation facility. Capital outlay project funding, unlike a full-fledged capital project, is authorized when voters approve the district’s annual budget. Board of Education members budget $100,000 each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project. The total cost of the current project is $85,290.
Mr. Brady said contractors are replacing the under structure of the fuel island and have put in temporary tanks to provide fuel for vehicles that belong to the district and village of Massena.
He said the project is being done in two parts. Initially, contractors are addressing the infrastructure, and, once that’s done, they will replace the actual fuel tanks.
“They started on Aug. 12,” Mr. Brady said. “If everything goes well, they’re thinking three weeks.”
A third project being funded by the New York Power Authority is the replacement of all LED lights in the district’s three elementary schools and lighting outside the high school campus. He said work at Nightengale and Madison elementary schools is about 90 percent complete, and the contractor has brought in more manpower to complete the work at Jefferson Elementary School.
“That is going quite well. They did run into some problems,” he said. “About 10 percent of the light fixtures that were sent were bad. They had to replace those.”
Mr. Brady said they anticipate the replacement of the outdoor lighting will be done “probably after September.”
