MASSENA — Massena Central School District officials and their architectural firm have started to prioritize items in their five-year plan which could be used in future planning for another potential capital project.
“We finished stakeholder meetings with the elementary and high school. Next will be the junior high, and then they will be prioritizing the cost for the 2020 to 2025 five-year cycle and they’ll provide a draft prioritization at the next Facilities Committee meeting,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm recently completed a building condition survey that’s required every five years.
A building condition survey is required for each occupied educational building in the district. A five-year plan for the district is completed for future use after their building condition survey has been submitted. That will identify physical needs in the buildings and the associated cost to address those issues.
“Your architects and engineers go out and survey the conditions of all of your educational occupied buildings. We basically create a report for state Education Department that does two things. One, it basically says, ‘All right, you’ve done the field work in these buildings and here is the existing condition to evaluate health, safety, welfare issues and also maintenance issues and maintaining your facilities.’ But in addition to that, it also plans out what you’re looking at for future capital projects and what will be the cost of those projects. So there’s really kind of two parts to it,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group had told board of education members at a previous meeting.
Anything that is marked unsatisfactory has to be addressed in the next capital project.
He said the five-year plan is “kind of the master plan for the school district. It takes all of this information that’s gathered from the existing building condition survey and organizes it with costs. It also projects forward as to how would the district approach any of the renovations that we’ve identified that are needed, how would you schedule that out over the next five years.”
Mr. Brady said they have also started building tours at each school with board of education members, starting with Jefferson Elementary School. “We wanted to get into those buildings that are under renovation now so board members could see the work that’s being done,” he said.
Work associated with the district’s current $49.6 million capital project is continuing, Mr. Brady said. Phase one began in the summer of 2020, followed by phase two this past summer. Phase three will take place from the summer of 2022 to the fall of 2023.
The architectural review for phase three has been completed by the state Education Department, and the engineer and project manager reviews are in progress. District officials anticipate going out for bids by the end of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.