MASSENA — Following a mid-year review, the Massena Central School District Board of Education has approved raising substitute teacher rates by $10 a day.
“Each year we look at all of our sub rates and we’ll do so again at the end of the year when we do the organizational meeting,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board members.
He said the district had trouble finding substitutes before the pandemic, and that hasn’t changed since.
“It’s been very challenging to get substitutes, especially teacher substitutes,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the district looks at the average rate for substitutes in St. Lawrence County.
“Currently, our certified teacher subs are paid $115 a day. That would go to $125. The average is $118 in the county. That would be for the certified,” Mr. Brady said. “For the uncertified, it’s $105 a day. We’d raise that to $115. The average is $99.36.”
He said he isn’t sure that raising the rates would necessarily mean the district would get more interest from substitutes. However, he said, District Clerk Angela Wilhelm has been getting some interest.
“It’s been great that we’ve been getting some college kids, too, that are coming home, and that’s been very helpful in the pandemic when you have as many staff having to be out because their kids are in quarantine or they’re in (quarantine),” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Timothy Hayes wondered how many substitutes are no longer interested and had said, “I’m not doing this again,” or may have had issues with the amount of pay.
“Is there a reason they don’t come back?” he asked.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a lot of just intentional conversations with those who aren’t coming back,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Loren Fountaine said leading a classroom could be a new experience for some substitutes.
“Let’s face it, a lot of people get into that classroom and they realize what it is, and they don’t come back because it’s scary. It’s not an easy job,” Mr. Fountaine said.
Board member Kevin Perretta said the district needs to entice substitutes to come to Massena rather than other districts.
“If they’re already going to do it, why not bring them here and not somewhere else?” he said.
Board member Patricia Murphy wondered if there is a way to track whether increased pay attracts more substitutes.
“It seems like if we don’t have any data, then how do we know if raising the salary is what the issue was? So, I guess I’m asking, how can we track this to see if raising the substitute pay is actually attracting more people and that we are getting more substitutes?” she asked.
“You have to ask them, I guess. That’s the only way I would know,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Perretta asked if the district has been running into instances when it could not staff every position needed.
“Can you keep track of how many voids you have now versus how many voids you have after and then maybe make the correlation that the money did something?” Mr. Perretta asked.
“We could do that, the number of people out with the pandemic may impact it. There may be other factors that impact people being out,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Fountaine said he doesn’t think that a $10 increase would do much to fix the lack of substitutes.
“I mean, I’m in favor of the resolution, but if we’re going to raise it, we should be bold, maybe make it $25, $30 more and see what happens,” he said.
Mr. Brady noted that the resolution approved by the board was a mid-year raise.
“We’ve raised it each year for the last few years, and we will look at it again at the end of the year,” he said.
Ms. Murphy voted for the resolution, but said her main question is whether a raise will be effective.
“A lot of people throw money at problems. Does that always solve the problem? Maybe, maybe not,” she said. “I guess what I’m getting at is I don’t want to just arbitrarily keep raising the pay rate if it’s not actually doing something that’s beneficial for the district.”
