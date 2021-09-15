MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has reached agreements with two of its bargaining units, the Massena Building Administrator’s Association and Massena Confederated School Employees’ Association.
Last spring, the district reached an agreement with the Massena Federation of Teachers, which voted on and approved the two-page memorandum of agreement on June 11. The district’s board of education approved it during their meeting the following week.
The three contracts had expired during the 2019-20 school year.
“We’re pleased to have all of our units under contract,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
The Massena Building Administrator’s Association represents the transportation director and district administrators. The Massena Confederated School Employees’ Association represents clerical workers, teacher aides, nurses, food service workers, bus drivers, cleaners, custodians and maintenance workers.
It will be back to the bargaining table again at the end of the year when the Massena Federation of Teachers contract expires. Their agreement runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, but can be opened for negotiations for a new agreement through written notice “at any time subsequent to January 1, 2022.”
The MBAA contract, which was approved by the district’s board of education at their last meeting, runs from 2020 to 2023. The MCSEA contract, which was also approved during that meeting, runs from 2021 to 2024. In addition, school board members approved a memorandum of agreement with the MBAA regarding vacation carryover.
“We have been able to stagger the three contracts,” Mr. Brady said. “They did get kind of bunched up together in the past couple of years.”
He said one of the district’s goals this past year was to reach a contract agreement with all of its units.
“With the economy the way it was and the pandemic, we had previously negotiated just a one-year rollover contract,” Mr. Brady said. “Now we’re able to reach a multi-year agreement with all of them. We’re happy to have longer-term agreements.”
