MASSENA — Now that voters have said yes, Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady says it’s time to move the district’s $49.6 million capital improvement project to the next step — designing the first phase of the project for state Education Department approval.
Voters approved the project 346 to 41 in a Dec. 12 vote.
“We appreciate the support from the community. This project will go a long way to help with the safety and security of the buildings and grounds,” Mr. Brady told school board members.
A project committee continues to work with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, and the construction manager to finalize the design for phase one. During their meeting, board members passed a resolution authorizing the IBI Group to continue work on the design.
He said the goal is to have the design for phase one completed and sent to the state Education Department for approval in January. District officials would like to put it out for bid in February.
“That’s our timeline. That’s an ideal time,” Mr. Brady said. “Our architect has done quite a bit of design ahead of time in order for us to meet this timeline.”
Phase one is scheduled to begin in the summer. It will include site work, asbestos abatement and roofs.
Once that begins, he said they’ll start working on phase two, which will be the remainder of the project, including more of the interior spaces such as plumbing, heating, auditorium, pool, lighting and security. That’s scheduled to start in summer 2021 and will include a change in the traffic pattern at the three elementary schools and J.W. Leary Junior High to separate bus traffic from other traffic. Bus traffic is already separated at the high school from work that was done in 2008 capital project.
Under the project scope prepared by the IBI Group, the high school will receive $14.4 million in improvements, and the junior high is scheduled for $8.7 million in improvements.
Construction costs at the three elementary schools will include $8.6 million at Nightengale, $8.5 million at Madison and $8 million at Jefferson.
The Central Administration Building is slated for $617,000 in work, and $848,000 in work will be done at the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the priorities at all of the schools are interior renovations, including ceilings, LED lighting and door security, as well as life safety systems replacements, including security, fire alarm and public address.
As a high needs district, the project will receive 96 percent in state aid, and the $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share. Board members will be asked in January to approve a resolution that allows them to bond for $43.6 million.
