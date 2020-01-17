MASSENA — Massena Central School officials are looking to put phase one of their $49.6 million capital project out for bid in February, with bids awarded in March and construction work starting this summer.
Plans for phase one were presented to the Facilities Committee on Jan. 6 and are ready for submission to the state Education Department for review and approval. The review could take about four weeks, and then the project can be put out for bid.
“That phase would be done over the summer,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said phase one includes approximately $29 million in site work, such as parking lots, sidewalks, and playground and roof replacement at the three elementary schools. Because the roofs at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School are under warranty, there will only be select work to address problem areas. Phase one will also include asbestos abatement.
“It’s going to be difficult to get into the buildings during the summer,” Mr. Brady said.
In addition, work will be done on the high school baseball field, including addressing drainage and dugouts. A walkway will lead from the parking lot to that field once work is complete.
One of the biggest changes parents and visitors will see will be the reconfiguration of parking lots at the elementary and junior high schools to create a separation between private vehicles and the bus drop-off area. Mr. Brady said Madison Elementary School will be one of the most challenging because of its current configuration, where vehicles are lined up on Owl Avenue at the close of school.
Under the change, buses will go in one entrance and private vehicles will go in another entrance on the right side of the building.
“There will be a drop-off area there to drop students off. Hopefully it will stop the longer lines and it’s safer to separate parents and students from buses,” he said.
Nightengale Elementary will have a similar configuration. At Jefferson Elementary, parents will drop students off in the staff parking lot, which will be expanded toward the back of the school.
Under the project scope prepared by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, the high school will receive $14.4 million in improvements, and the junior high is scheduled for $8.7 million in improvements.
Construction costs at the three elementary schools will include $8.6 million at Nightengale, $8.5 million at Madison and $8 million at Jefferson.
The Central Administration Building is scheduled for $617,000 in work, and $848,000 in work will be done at the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the priorities at all of the schools are interior renovations, including ceilings, LED lighting and door security, as well as life safety systems replacements, including security, fire alarm and public address.
As a high needs district, the project will receive 96 percent in state aid, and the $6 million in reserves will make up the difference in the local share. Voters approved the project, 346-41, during a December vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.