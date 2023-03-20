Massena Central to get $14K from vaping lawsuit

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received $14,492 as part of the settlement of a national lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. for its marketing of e-cigarettes and vaping devices to children.

Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members that there’s the potential of a further award from Altria Group Inc., which was an additional defendant in the lawsuit for participating with Juul labs in marketing vaping to children.

