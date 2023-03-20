MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received $14,492 as part of the settlement of a national lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. for its marketing of e-cigarettes and vaping devices to children.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members that there’s the potential of a further award from Altria Group Inc., which was an additional defendant in the lawsuit for participating with Juul labs in marketing vaping to children.
He said the district joined the lawsuit in August 2021 at the request of the school attorney, the Ferrara firm. The litigation involved more than 1,400 U.S. public school districts across more than 25 states.
“The board back in August 2021, at the behest of our school attorney, we joined a class action lawsuit that was coming out of northern California against Juul Labs Inc. and also another entity. The purpose of the lawsuit was they were claiming damages for marketing of vaping to kids. So, they filed a class action lawsuit and we joined in this lawsuit,” Mr. Brady said.
He said they recently received notification that a settlement had been made.
“The overall settlement nationally was just about $555 million and different schools and entities would be getting a share of that based on a formula. Part of it is based on your enrollment when the claim was made. The amount of award for Massena was $14,492 with the potential for some future award with another group, the Altria Group, who was an additional defendant in the lawsuit because they had been allegedly participating with Juul Labs and marketing vaping to students,” Mr. Brady said.
He said vaping has had “a very significant impact on the health of our students and the general climate of our schools. All schools are dealing with this. This is a small amount of money, but it’s an indication that these entities did in fact market to students and impacted the generation of kids who are still feeling the effects of it.”
The resolution approved by the board said students attending the Massena Central School District “have not been immune to this phenomenon with the school district observing students using e-cigarettes and vaping devices in school and on school grounds.”
That, board members said in the resolution, “has caused the school district to incur costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings and other costs, with the expectations that these costs will only increase unless and until student use of these devices decreases and stops.”
The initial payment of approximately 54% of the settlement amount is anticipated to be paid later this year, with the remaining payments made in four installments, which are anticipated in late 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
