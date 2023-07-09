Massena Central School District receives OK for electric bus study

The Massena Central School District has received the go-ahead to conduct a bus electrification study using grant funding available through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Clean Green School Initiative. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received the go-ahead to conduct a bus electrification study using grant funding available through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Clean Green School Initiative.

NYSERDA will provide approximately $40,000 to $50,000 to conduct the bus electrification study. The study will be conducted by the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.